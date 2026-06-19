Teenager Detained on Train After Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 9-Year-Old Schoolgirl

A 16-year-old suspect has been detained on a train after allegedly fatally stabbing a nine-year-old schoolgirl. The incident occurred on December 15 last year at a home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset. The suspect denies the charges of murder and manslaughter, claiming that the girl's death was accidental. Prosecutors say that the suspect left the girl after she was stabbed and then told a group of youths that it was an 'accident.' The police released a chilling 999 call made by one of the youths who spoke to the suspect, which alerted officers to the alleged escape.

Police in the UK have released footage of a 16-year-old suspect being detained on a train after he allegedly fatally stabbed a nine-year-old schoolgirl. The incident occurred on December 15 last year at a home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, denies the charges of murder and manslaughter. He claims that the girl's death was accidental, stating that she had 'walked or run into the blade of the knife he had hold of.

' However, prosecutors say that the suspect left the girl after she was stabbed and then told a group of youths that it was an 'accident. ' The police released a chilling 999 call made by one of the youths who spoke to the suspect, which alerted officers to the alleged escape. In the call, the suspect told the police that he had stabbed the girl and was going to get on a train to Highbridge.

The police rushed to the station and detained the teenager who was sat on a train attempting to escape. The force also released CCTV footage captured a 16-year-old flee to Worle railway station and board a train after fatally stabbing a nine-year-old schoolgirl.

Prosecutors said the defendant left Aria after she was stabbed and was then caught on CCTV telling a group of youths it was an 'accident' and that she had 'walked or run into the blade of the knife he had hold of.

' The defendant was wearing a light blue coat and red tracksuit bottoms when he was escorted down the carriage in handcuffs by police. The police officer in pursuit rushed down the platform at Worle railway station stopping the train as it began to leave. Officers then boarded the train and handcuffed the teenager before escorting him off the train.

The defendant, who was 15 at the time of the incident, told the court that he picked up the knife in the kitchen at Aria's home and went into the lounge where she was sitting on the sofa. Aria stood up as the defendant was waving around the knife and decided that he was going to 'scare her, to get a reaction,' he told the jury.

'Then at some point I decided that I was going to try to make her flinch and scare her, to get a reaction. I leaned forward, acted like I was fencing.

' The defendant then stabbed Aria who put her hand to her chest and collapsed to the floor. Minutes before attempting to flee on a train the defendant told a group of youths that he stabbed someone. Aria Thorpe was fatally stabbed in the chest with a knife at her home in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, on December 15 last year. The defendant confirmed that he did not check on Aria or call an ambulance after he stabbed her.

Aria's body was found lying face down by Ollie Sheppard who told the court he thought she was 'just missing around.

' He noticed some blood and began to panic before calling 999 and carrying out CPR on the schoolgirl until the paramedics arrived. But the jury was told Aria was pronounced dead just before 7pm on 15 December last year. Prosecuting, Ray Tully KC had earlier told the jury: 'he said she impaled herself in effect on the blade of the large kitchen knife. It follows what he is saying that he accidentally killed her.

' Mr Tully said the defendant had a number of interactions in and around the rain shelter before attempting to flee on a train. In one interaction, the defendant asked to borrow a phone before telling a youth that he had to 'getaway,' the prosecution said. The suspect was later interviewed by police where he gave a prepared statement. He told police: 'I don't know why I did it - it just happened.

' The prosecution said that during his prepared statement or interview there was no mention of Aria 'walking or running into the blade. ' When asked what had been going through his mind, he said: 'I dunno. ' Prosecutors said he did not check on her before fleeing but claims he was 'scared' and upset. Asked if he regretted his actions he 'nodded' and said: 'I wished I never did it. ' The case continues in Bristol Crown Court





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Teenager Detained Train Fatally Stabbed 9-Year-Old Schoolgirl Murder Manslaughter Accidental Death Police Investigation CCTV Footage 999 Call Bristol Crown Court

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