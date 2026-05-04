Teenager Dies After Tree Falls on Him in Staffordshire Park

A 15-year-old boy, Brodan Dubickas, tragically died after being struck by a falling tree at Holmcroft Park in Stafford. Schools and the community are mourning the loss of the popular student and sportsman.

The community is reeling from the tragic loss of 15-year-old Brodan Dubickas , who died after being struck by a falling tree at Holmcroft Park in Stafford, Staffordshire , on Saturday, May 2nd.

Emergency services, including Staffordshire Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and an air ambulance, responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 PM, but sadly, Brodan was pronounced dead around an hour later. A police cordon remained in place on Sunday, with a visible blue tent erected within the restricted area as investigations continued. Brodan was a Year 10 pupil at Sir Graham Balfour School, having previously attended Tillington Manor Primary School.

Both schools have expressed profound sadness and offered condolences to his family and friends. Tillington Manor Primary School remembered Brodan as a 'truly special young man' – kind-hearted, respectful, and full of warmth. They highlighted his curiosity, determination, and the lasting positive impression he left on staff and pupils. The school acknowledged the deep sense of loss within the community and pledged to honor his memory in a way that reflects his impact, working closely with his family.

They also emphasized their commitment to providing support to students and families affected by the tragedy, with support services available at the school on Tuesday. Sir Graham Balfour School has also issued a statement of support and remembrance, though details were not immediately available. The outpouring of grief extends beyond the school community, with tributes flooding social media platforms. Beyond his academic life, Brodan was a passionate and dedicated sportsman.

He was a keen football referee and a skilled pool player, actively involved in local clubs. He played for the U16s Stafford Falcons FC and represented Staffs Bull 'A' in pool through the Stafford Institute. His commitment to these activities was highlighted in heartfelt tributes from friends and teammates. A minute's silence was held in his memory at a Macclesfield FC U13s tournament on Sunday, demonstrating the widespread impact of his loss.

Friends shared emotional messages, describing him as a 'bright, nice lad with a bright future' and expressing their disbelief and sorrow. One friend poignantly wrote of feeling 'privileged to be able to call him a friend' and expressed hope for a future game of pool. The tragedy has left a void in the lives of many, and the community is united in mourning the loss of a promising young life.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tree fall. The focus remains on supporting Brodan’s family and providing assistance to those affected by this devastating event. The community is encouraged to reach out for support if needed, and resources are available to help navigate this difficult time





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Staffordshire Holmcroft Park Tree Fall Brodan Dubickas Sir Graham Balfour School

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