A 13-year-old boy stands trial at the Old Bailey for manslaughter and arson following a house fire in Beckton that claimed the life of his friend, Tiffany Regis, in April 2023.

A teenage defendant appeared at the Old Bailey today to face charges of manslaughter and arson following a fatal blaze in east London that killed his 15-year-old friend. The incident occurred in Beckton, where a block of flats was engulfed in flames after a party on April 6, 2023, during the Easter holidays. The suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, is alleged to have started the fire after being asked to leave the premises by the host.

Events Leading to the Fatal Blaze

The court heard that Tiffany Regis had visited the flat of a female friend along with nine other children of various ages on the afternoon of April 6, 2023. The group included vape users and individuals smoking cannabis while the host's mother was away at a hospital appointment. The situation deteriorated when one of the guests became ill and vomited, prompting the host to clean up the mess. During this time, the defendant, then 13 years old, had been charging a vape device in the host's bedroom without permission.

Also read Luca Williams-Barnett: Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi compares teenager to Lamine Yamal after Ipswich heroics

As the host cleared up the vomit, they asked half of the group to leave the property, which explicitly included the 13-year-old defendant. The remaining group, including Tiffany Regis, continued the gathering. Prosecutors allege that after the departure of several guests, the defendant returned to the ground floor and ignited various items. This action triggered a rapid and destructive fire that spread up the stairwell, trapping those still inside the building.

Prosecution Claims and Legal Charges

Hugh Davies KC, opening the case for the prosecution, detailed the timeline of events leading to the tragedy. He stated that while the defendant and other children fled the building, either by jumping from a second-floor window or running down the stairs, Tiffany Regis did not escape. Firefighters who arrived at the scene in Beckton discovered her lifeless body after the fire had fully engulfed the second-floor flat. The prosecution asserts that the defendant intended to damage property or was reckless as to whether property would be damaged, and that his actions endangered lives.

Advertisement

Mr Davies clarified that prosecutors are not alleging that the defendant intended to kill or injure anyone, nor did he set out with the specific goal of destroying the block of flats. However, the legal argument centers on the allegation that the defendant set fire to items on the ground floor, which then spread fatally up the stairwell into the flats. The prosecution maintains that this dangerous and unlawful act directly caused the death of Tiffany Regis, making the defendant guilty of manslaughter and arson.

Defendant's Response and Court Proceedings

The defendant, now 16 years old, sat at the back of the court rather than in the dock, accompanied by his mother throughout the proceedings. He formally denies all charges of manslaughter, arson, and arson being reckless as to the endangerment of life. The prosecutor acknowledged that the incident is a tragedy for the defendant as well, given his young age at the time of the event. However, the legal focus remains on establishing whether his actions constituted recklessness regarding the safety of others.

During the trial, the court examined the specific behaviors that led to the fire. The defendant had previously engaged in unauthorized use of the host's bedroom to charge a vape, which contributed to the tension leading up to his removal from the property. The trial continues as the jury considers the evidence regarding the origin of the fire and the defendant's actions in the moments following his eviction from the flat. The case highlights the severe legal consequences of reckless behavior involving fire in residential buildings.