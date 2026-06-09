Teenager Groomed on Snapchat and Repeatedly Raped by Four Men in Bristol, Court Hears

A 17-year-old girl was lured to a Bristol property after being groomed on Snapchat and was subjected to a prolonged sexual assault by four Afghan nationals. The defendants, who deny the charges, fled the UK after the incident but were later found in Calais. The trial at Bristol Crown Court continues.

A teenage girl was subjected to a prolonged sexual assault by four Afghan nationals in Bristol after being groomed through the social media platform Snapchat.

The incident occurred in November of last year, when the 17-year-old victim was lured from her home in Somerset to an industrial estate and then to a house in the St Werburghs area. The defendants, identified as Mehrab Safi, aged 21, Awal Ahmadzai and Salman Habibkheil, both 19, and a 16-year-old boy, deny the charges against them.

The prosecution, led by Ed Hetherington, detailed how the grooming began days earlier at Cabot Circus shopping centre, where the girl and a friend encountered Safi. He subsequently initiated contact on Snapchat, requesting and receiving nude images from the victim. On the night of November 30, Safi arranged a taxi to transport the girl to Bristol in the early hours.

Upon arrival, she was taken to the property, plied with vodka and cigarettes, and repeatedly raped by each of the four men over several hours. The prosecutor emphasized the victim's isolation and vulnerability, stating she was alone in an unfamiliar city, far from home, in the middle of the night, surrounded by men she barely knew. The assault ended only after the victim's mother contacted the police.

Following the attack, Safi, Habibkheil, and Ahmadzai fled the United Kingdom, hiding in the back of a lorry. They were eventually discovered by French authorities in Calais. The younger defendant, a 16-year-old, was arrested at the scene when he answered the door. Mobile phone analysis revealed that the three fugitives had searched for news about the incident and for information regarding sexual activity with a teenage girl, which the prosecution argued demonstrated their consciousness of guilt.

The trial continues at Bristol Crown Court, with the jury comprising five men and seven women. The case has highlighted concerns about the use of digital technology for grooming and the sexual exploitation of young people





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