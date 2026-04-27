Teenager Hospitalized After E-Bike Collision on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding an e-bike in North Curl Curl, Sydney. The driver allegedly fled the scene but was arrested an hour later and faces multiple charges.

A 15-year-old boy is recovering in intensive care after being struck by a car on Sydney ’s Northern Beaches following a heated altercation with the driver.

The incident occurred on Abbott Road in North Curl Curl on Monday evening, escalating from an initial exchange of gestures and verbal arguments to a violent collision. According to police reports, the situation began when the 38-year-old driver allegedly made an offensive hand gesture towards a group of teenagers riding e-bikes. This prompted the teens to follow the vehicle, leading to a verbal confrontation between the driver and one of the boys.

The driver then reportedly threw a water bottle at the teenager, who retaliated by throwing it back, though it didn’t hit the car. The situation tragically culminated when the driver allegedly accelerated and struck the 15-year-old boy while he was riding his e-bike, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle. Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with the car reportedly mounting the kerb before impact, reversing, and then speeding away.

Emergency services were immediately called to the intersection of Abbott Road and Pitt Road around 4:30 pm. Paramedics provided on-site treatment for the boy’s serious leg injuries before transporting him to Randwick Children's Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Despite attempts by bystanders to intervene and stop the driver, he initially fled the scene. Remarkably, two off-duty police officers who were nearby attempted to direct the driver to stop, but their instructions were allegedly ignored.

The driver continued to flee, but was apprehended approximately an hour later at Dee Why Police Station, before being transferred to Manly Police Station. The swift arrest was made possible by the detailed information provided by witnesses and the efforts of local law enforcement. The driver, a 38-year-old man, has since been charged with multiple offences, including driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, negligent driving, and driving while his license application was refused.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is scheduled to appear before Manly Local Court on May 20th. The incident has deeply shaken the local community, with witnesses expressing shock and disbelief at the driver’s actions. Laura, a witness who was driving nearby, described the scene as horrifying, stating that the boy’s legs were bleeding and grazed. She emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the outcome could have been far worse.

Another bystander reported to the Northern Beaches Advocate that the car was ‘on top of the e-bike’ and the boy’s lower legs had been run over, highlighting the brutal nature of the collision. The incident raises concerns about road safety and the potential for escalating conflicts between drivers and vulnerable road users, particularly e-bike riders. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing for any further witnesses or information related to the incident.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the potential consequences of reckless behaviour on the road. The community is hoping for a full recovery for the injured teenager and a thorough investigation that brings justice to those responsible





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E-Bike Collision Sydney Northern Beaches Hit And Run Teenager Hospital Arrest Road Safety

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