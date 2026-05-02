Teenager Hospitalized After Serious Injury in Port Glasgow

A 19-year-old man was found seriously injured on John Wood Street in Port Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday, May 2nd, 2026, and has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Police are investigating and appealing for information.

A young man is currently receiving medical attention at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following a serious incident in Port Glasgow during the early hours of Saturday, May 2nd, 2026.

Police were called to John Wood Street at approximately 3:45 am after receiving reports of a man suffering from significant injuries. Upon arrival, emergency services – comprising Police Scotland officers and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service – discovered a 19-year-old male in a critical condition. He was immediately transported to the Glasgow hospital for urgent treatment. The scene on John Wood Street remains under police control as a thorough investigation gets underway.

A substantial police presence is visible, with the entire street cordoned off at both ends using police tape, preventing both vehicular and pedestrian access. Photographs taken around 8:00 am reveal at least three marked police vehicles, including a van, strategically positioned on either side of the street. Two uniformed officers are actively patrolling the area, demonstrating the commitment to securing the scene and gathering information.

Authorities are keen to understand the events that led to the young man’s injuries and are appealing to the public for assistance. The focus of the investigation is to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident, stating that they responded to a report of a seriously injured man on John Wood Street around 3:45 am.

They reiterated that emergency services were dispatched, and the 19-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. The spokesperson emphasized that enquiries are ongoing and that officers are maintaining a visible presence in the area to facilitate information gathering. Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, or any concerns regarding the incident is strongly encouraged to approach the officers on site.

The police are committed to a comprehensive investigation and rely on community support to bring clarity to this situation. The incident has understandably caused concern within the local community, and police are working diligently to provide reassurance and updates as the investigation progresses. Further details will be released as they become available, respecting the ongoing nature of the enquiry and the privacy of those involved.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency services and investigators to continue their work uninterrupted. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released





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Port Glasgow Police Scotland Scottish Ambulance Service Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Investigation

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