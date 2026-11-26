A 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty to affray and theft following a violent altercation in Sunshine that resulted in the death of 60-year-old shopkeeper Van Viet Truong. This pre-sentence hearing addresses the tragedy involving stolen pyjama pants.

Van Viet Truong, a 60-year-old grocer and community member in Melbourne's west, died in August following a violent confrontation with a group of teenagers in Sunshine. The incident, which began as a dispute over two pairs of blue teddy-bear pyjama pants worth $17, escalated into a fatal struggle that has left local shopkeepers traumatized and the community in mourning.

The Fatal Altercation Mechanics

CCTV footage captured the initial moments of the incident, showing a 14-year-old girl walking up to a display rack outside the shop. She and another teen girl were seen grabbing the stolen merchandise before being pursued by a man who attempted to intervene. Witness accounts state that Mr. Truong ran to assist in stopping the theft, pushing the girls who subsequently fell to the ground to prevent them from approaching the scuffle.

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During the chaos, a 15-year-old boy charged by the prosecution with manslaughter allegedly picked up Mr. Truong and drove him into the pavement. Witnesses reported hearing a loud crack after his head struck the ground, and he later died in the hospital from his injuries. The 14-year-old girl involved was not charged in connection with the death.

Victim Impact and Community Trauma

A fellow shopkeeper who frequented the Sunshine community for 32 years testified in a victim impact statement, describing the area as a constant reminder of violence and trauma. She stated that she no longer felt safe in the neighborhood and found returning to work difficult after seeing Mr. Truong every day for 28 years, regarding him as a brother.

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She told the court that they were attacked while trying to protect their business and livelihood, emphasizing that they should never have suffered violence for doing so. The shopkeeper expressed that she could never have imagined that someone preventing a crime would be met with such extreme violence, highlighting the profound void Mr. Truong's death has left in her life and the local business community.

Court Proceedings and Legal Arguments

The 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to affray, common law assault, and two counts of theft during a pre-sentence hearing at the children's court on Thursday. Her defense lawyer argued that she has developed insight and remorse through her guilty plea, accepting every word of the shopkeeper's victim impact statement. The defense attributed the offending to a fractious period in her relationship with her mother and stepfather, compounded by drug and alcohol use.

Conversely, the prosecutor characterized the teen's affray as being at the high end of the severity scale because it occurred during the day and involved multiple victims. The court proceedings for the 14-year-old are scheduled to continue on December 11, while the 15-year-old boy faces separate manslaughter charges regarding his role in the fatal attack.