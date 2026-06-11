Teenager Remanded in Custody Following Petrol Bomb Attack in Carrick

An 18-year-old man has been denied bail after being accused of throwing a petrol bomb at a police Land Rover in Carrick, resulting in injuries to a police inspector.

The streets of Carrick were transformed into a scene of chaos during a Tuesday evening marked by intense public disorder . A group of masked individuals engaged in a violent confrontation with law enforcement, utilizing a variety of projectiles including masonry and paint bombs to target police vehicles.

The situation escalated dramatically when a police Land Rover became the focal point of the attack. As a police inspector attempted to clear the roadway of burning bins that had been used to create makeshift barricades, a rioter seized the opportunity to launch a lit petrol bomb through the open passenger door of the vehicle. The resulting explosion and fire caused the inspector to be engulfed in flames, leading to serious burn injuries.

Despite the severity of the attack, the officer managed to extinguish the flames and immediately pursued one of the suspects who had been spotted fleeing the scene. The pursuit led across the Marine Highway, where the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Ryan Fowles, made a desperate attempt to evade capture by plunging into the freezing waters of Belfast Lough.

As he entered the sea, witnesses and police alleged that Fowles discarded incriminating evidence, specifically a face covering and gloves, into the water to hide his identity. The young man remained submerged in the sea for a period of time until the Coastguard and his own father arrived at the shoreline to retrieve him from the water.

Following his rescue, Fowles was initially taken into custody but was subsequently released to receive medical treatment for a broken arm sustained during the incident. However, in a surprising turn of events on Wednesday, he voluntarily presented himself to the police authorities to face the allegations. During a contested bail hearing, the legal proceedings highlighted a sharp divide between the prosecution and the defense.

The police representative argued vehemently against the granting of bail, citing a significant risk that Fowles might engage in further criminal activity or contribute to additional public disorder. The prosecution emphasized that the current climate of volatility in the region required a firm response, suggesting that remanding the defendant in custody would serve as a necessary deterrent to others who might be tempted to participate in similar violent disruptions.

They argued that the gravity of the petrol bomb attack necessitated a strong judicial message to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law during a period of heightened tension. In contrast, defense solicitor Hamill Clawson of Reid Black Solicitors presented a very different narrative of the events. The defense contended that there was a critical lack of forensic or visual evidence linking Fowles to the actual riot.

Mr. Clawson pointed out that the police had acknowledged that the defendant could not be clearly identified on any of the available CCTV footage from the scene. Furthermore, the defense offered an alternative account of the encounter, stating that Fowles was merely a bystander who had been watching the events unfold from a distance.

According to the defendant, he was not an active participant in the violence but had instead been struck by a police baton, which caused him to panic and flee into the sea out of fear for his safety. The defense further urged the court to consider the personal circumstances of the 18-year-old. Mr. Clawson highlighted that Ryan Fowles has a completely clear criminal record and suffers from mental health difficulties, including a formal diagnosis of autism.

It was argued that these factors, combined with the lack of definitive evidence, made him a suitable candidate for bail under strict conditions. However, District Judge Anne Marshall ultimately sided with the prosecution. While acknowledging the points raised by the defense, the judge ruled that the ongoing nature of the public disorder posed too great a risk.

The court concluded that there was a tangible risk of further offending and a potential for continued harm to the public, leading to the decision to refuse bail and keep the defendant in custody





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Belfast Lough Public Disorder Petrol Bomb Court Hearing Police Assault

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