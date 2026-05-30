Teenager's Death Highlights Water Safety Risks During UK Heatwave

Chiedza Nyanjowa, a 15-year-old from Cheshire, died after a seaside incident in Merseyside, becoming the 13th water-related fatality during a record-breaking heatwave. Her family shared her dream of becoming a nurse. Meanwhile, a river search in Norfolk continued as the Met Office recorded historic May temperatures and water supply issues affected Kent.

A 15-year-old girl from Cheshire, identified as Chiedza Nyanjowa , tragically died after being rescued from the sea at Formby beach, Merseyside , on bank holiday Monday.

She was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Her family revealed that Chiedza aspired to become a nurse to "give back" to others, describing her as a bubbly, faith-driven young woman who loved attending church. Her death marks the 13th water-related fatality across the region during an unprecedented heatwave that has gripped the UK.

Merseyside Police expressed condolences and noted the family's gratitude toward bystanders who assisted Chiedza, emphasizing that their actions reflected the love and support she received. The incident has been referred to the Sefton coroner's office for further investigation. While the nation grappled with extreme temperatures, emergency services in Norfolk were engaged in a separate search operation along the River Yare at Surlingham.

Teams from police, fire, coastguard, and air ambulance responded to reports of a man in distress on Friday afternoon. Despite deploying advanced technology including drones, thermal imaging, and sonar, the search continued through the night and resumed the next morning, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by water during the heatwave.

The Met Office confirmed that England and Wales experienced record-breaking May temperatures, with Kew Gardens in west London reaching 35.1°C and Cardiff's Bute Park hitting 32.9°C. The heat was forecast to persist in south-east England with peaks around 30°C on Saturday, expected to be the last day of the intense spell. By Sunday, scattered showers and cooler conditions were anticipated, with London seeing highs of 24°C and other cities like Birmingham, Aberdeen, and Belfast expecting temperatures in the high teens.

In Kent, thousands of households continued to face water supply disruptions as South East Water struggled to manage demand on its network amidst the prolonged hot weather





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Chiedza Nyanjowa Merseyside Formby Beach Alder Hey Hospital Water Safety UK Heatwave Teenager Death Record Temperature Norfolk River Search South East Water

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