Teenager Survives Six Days in Victorian Bush on Crisps

17-year-old William survived six days lost near Walhalla East by rationing crisps and drinking creek water, finally rescued by Victoria Police Air Wing. Read his full story.

A seventeen-year-old boy named William survived for six days lost in the rugged Victorian bush after becoming separated from his family campsite. The teenager was discovered alive on Thursday morning, October 12, by a police helicopter during an extensive search operation near Walhalla East. His rescue marks the conclusion of a harrowing week-long ordeal in terrain described as treacherous and difficult for navigation.

Survival Details And Rationing Strategy

William, who was seventeen years old at the time of the incident, went missing on Friday, October 6, after walking away from the campsite located near Stoney Creek Road and the T2 Track in the afternoon. He managed to sustain himself for the first two days by carefully rationing a family-sized packet of Smith's Chicken Chips, eating small amounts intermittently while waiting for help. He supplemented this limited food supply by drinking water directly from a nearby creek, relying on the natural resource to stay hydrated while stranded.

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Physical Conditions And Weather Challenges

The Bureau of Meteorology reported that temperatures in the Walhalla East area dropped as low as 3C during the six days he was missing, creating severe cold conditions for the unprepared teen. William described the experience to Channel Seven's Sunrise from the hospital on Friday, noting that freezing nights and rain made the situation incredibly difficult alongside hot days that caused sunburn. He was wearing only a pair of shorts and work boots when he disappeared, having left his mobile phone behind at the campsite.

The Rescue Operation By Police

Victoria Police Air Wing officers spotted a tackle box in the bushland about 2km east of Stoney Creek on Thursday, which helped them locate the teenager. Flight officers were winched down to retrieve William, who was lying on a flat rock near a creek, severely sunburnt and covering himself with a blanket. He initially did not react to the helicopter, appearing exhausted and unsure, before waving and fist-pumping in joy upon realizing he had been found.

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Reunion And Post-Rescue Treatment

After being flown back to the command post at Cowwarr, William was reunited with his mother, Elizabeth Barkley, who described spotting him in the helicopter as a miracle moment. Doctors continued to monitor his condition in the hospital, preventing him from immediately eating the McDonald's Quarter Pounder with bacon, a cheeseburger, and six Chicken McNuggets that his mother had purchased as a reward. Despite the delay, his mother reported that he was in good spirits, albeit a bit grumpy due to the inability to have his morning coffee.

Personal Coping Mechanisms

During the lonely nights in the bush, William coped with fear and isolation by singing along to John Denver's song Take Me Home, Country Roads, which he stated brought him great comfort. He admitted that he did not think he would survive the six days, particularly when it got dark and visibility was poor, but his mental focus on the song helped him endure. His mother, noting that he has level two autism and requires substantial support, joked that he was grounded for life after the incident.