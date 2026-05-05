Teenager took his own life after bullying during Army training

Connor Williamson, 17, killed himself after being bullied at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate and facing a 90-day wait for mental health assessment. An inquest found failings in the care provided by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

A 17-year-old, Connor Williamson , tragically took his own life at his family home after experiencing severe depression following his withdrawal from basic Army training due to bullying.

Connor had harbored a lifelong dream of serving in the military, but his time at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate was abruptly ended. Upon returning to Norwich, he became withdrawn and isolated, ultimately being found deceased in his bedroom several months later. The inquest revealed that Connor had disclosed instances of bullying to his GP and had exhibited multiple warning signs, including overdoses, a suicide note, going missing, and consistent expressions of hopelessness.

Despite these clear indicators of distress, mental health clinicians incorrectly categorized his case as routine, resulting in a lengthy 90-day wait for an assessment. Area Coroner Yvonne Blake delivered a narrative conclusion, acknowledging that Connor’s mental state may have impaired his understanding of his actions. She also strongly criticized the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) for downplaying the severity of his situation.

Connor’s mother, Kelly McFadden, described him as a kind, loving, and thoughtful individual with a pure soul. This case raises serious concerns about the Army’s handling of soldier welfare, echoing previous instances of suicides linked to bullying within the armed forces. Connor began his training in the summer of 2024 but returned home within weeks. His brother, Lewis Fairweather, testified that Connor’s demeanor drastically changed upon his return, becoming consistently sad, miserable, and withdrawn.

He exhibited a pattern of daytime sleeping and nighttime wakefulness. While Connor was initially reluctant to discuss his experiences at the training college, his girlfriend indicated he had been subjected to bullying. His GP confirmed these reports, noting a clear shift in Connor’s behavior following his departure.

A subsequent relationship breakdown in early 2025 further exacerbated his emotional distress, leading to an overdose and a period of being missing after writing a suicide note, eventually being located by police at Ely train station. In February of that year, an urgent referral was made by his GP after paramedics found him in a ‘full dissociative state’.

Despite confusion surrounding his care due to his age and reluctance to engage with professionals, crisis practitioners visited him at home and implemented a safety plan involving the removal of potential hazards and increased family monitoring. Connor confided in a mental health nurse, Lauren Saffer, expressing feelings of hopelessness and regret over leaving the Army, along with persistent suicidal thoughts.

However, his case was transferred to youth services and classified as routine rather than urgent. Natalie Thorogood, a team manager from the NSFT, acknowledged shortcomings in the care provided, including a failure to maintain communication with Connor’s parents during the waiting period. Connor’s brother recalled his changed state, describing him as ‘always sad, miserable and shut down’. Mrs. McFadden questioned why she wasn’t contacted after reporting Connor’s suicidal ideation in April.

The coroner expressed disbelief that a teenager with such a history of self-harm and expressed despair was not prioritized for immediate attention. Dr. Dan Dalton, a senior psychiatrist from NSFT, conceded that mistakes were made in recognizing the urgency of Connor’s condition, emphasizing the need for improved communication between services and more thorough reviews of individuals awaiting assessment. The family is left grappling with the devastating loss and questioning the systemic failures that contributed to Connor’s tragic death





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Bullying Army Suicide Mental Health Inquest Norfolk And Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Harrogate Connor Williamson

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