Teenager Who Survived 13 Minutes Without a Heartbeat Completes London Marathon

Mike Angland, an 18-year-old, completed the London Marathon just 18 months after falling onto live train tracks and experiencing a 13-minute cardiac arrest. He raised nearly £19,000 for the air ambulance crew who saved his life, and three heroes were recognized for their quick actions.

Few 17-year-olds anticipate a Friday evening culminating in a police-escorted trip to the hospital. Even rarer is the recovery from a 13-minute cardiac arrest , followed by the completion of a marathon within 18 months.

Mike Angland is one such individual. Crossing the finish line of the London Marathon near Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Mike’s efforts had generated nearly £19,000 through his GoFundMe campaign, benefiting the air ambulance team that saved his life. The 18-year-old apprentice plumber was with friends in Wembley, northwest London, on November 15, 2024, en route to a party in Watford, Hertfordshire.

Their Metropolitan Line train terminated at Moor Park station, prompting Mike to head to the restroom before the next service. While rushing from one side of the platform, he stumbled and fell onto the tracks.

'I came off the train on one side and fell face-first on to the one opposite,' he recounted to the Daily Mail. Mike Angland, pictured in hospital after his heart stopped for 13 minutes following a fall onto Tube tracks in north London, remarkably completed Sunday's London Marathon with his brother Liam. He fell onto the live third rail – deceptively resembling ordinary track, yet carrying a potentially lethal 750 volts of electricity, as stated by Network Rail.

This rail powers trains, but contact results in the body conducting electricity 'to a level which is sufficient to give an electric shock that can kill you or give you severe burns'. Dara Peyton, a 24-year-old electrician traveling with Mike, immediately jumped down and pulled him off the tracks within seconds. The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance crew later emphasized the critical importance of this swift action.

'They basically said if he didn't pull me off in that time, I wouldn't be alive,' Mike explained. 'Dara knew that it would be dangerous to touch my skin, so he grabbed my jacket and pulled me up. ' Daniel McCasey, 24, also descended to the track and assisted in returning Mike to the platform. The group then initiated CPR – Tommy Goonan, a 25-year-old quantity surveyor, had completed a first aid course just two days prior through his employer.

'Tommy knew exactly what to do and I think he was guiding everyone on how to do it,' Mike said. The three men who saved Mike have been honored by the Royal Humane Society, with King Charles as its patron. Mike received CPR in ten-second intervals, interspersed with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, for a full 13 minutes before the ambulance arrived. Throughout this period, his heart did not beat.

Paramedics utilized the station's defibrillator upon arrival, successfully restarting his heartbeat, though not in a regular rhythm. Eighteen minutes after the fall, an air ambulance crew reached Mike, having landed on Moor Park Golf Course two minutes earlier. The team included Dr Chris Cann, Dr Niall Owens and paramedic Chris Keeliher. The defibrillator stabilized his heart, but his condition was too critical for airlift, necessitating a police-escorted ambulance ride to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington.

He was placed in a medically induced coma over the weekend, with no recollection of the day of the accident or waking up in the hospital.

'I spent the whole day working and I can't remember a thing the whole day. Not a memory of anything at all.

'Obviously my parents and my family were scared: what if I wake up and I'm not the same? ' Following his emergence from the coma, Mike experienced temporary short-term memory loss. 'I literally couldn't remember a thing and I kept asking the same questions. My memory loss was really bad, even when I got home, I just couldn't remember people's names.

' However, after a couple of weeks of rest, his memory returned, and a full-body MRI scan revealed no abnormalities. After a complete recovery, Mike visited the air ambulance base to meet the crew who saved his life: Dr Chris Cann, Dr Niall Owens and paramedic Chris Keeliher. They shared with him: 'We remember everything because of how serious your thing was, not many people survive falling on the train tracks.

' They also informed Mike that another train was just three minutes away when he fell – the electrical intensity on the tracks increases as a train approaches, meaning a closer proximity could have resulted in a more severe shock. 'I'm lucky again,' Mike concluded





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

London Marathon Air Ambulance Cardiac Arrest Train Accident Heroism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Preston resident to support armed forces charity in London MarathonSamantha said she is 'incredibly proud' to be running for the charity.

Read more »

Thousands of children race in Mini London MarathonThe event, which starts at Horse Guards Parade and finishes on The Mall, welcomes 20,000 runners.

Read more »

London Marathon runners’ freebies from food to cruisesHigh street brands like Lush and Uber will be providing freebies and discounts for runners and their supporters

Read more »

Sabastian Sawe wins London Marathon and becomes first man to run marathon under two hoursSabastian Sawe of Kenya won the London Marathon with a world-record time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

Read more »

London Marathon 2026 results: Sabastian Sawe makes history with first competitive sub-two-hour marathonSabastian Sawe makes history at the London Marathon as the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon in a competitive race.

Read more »

Sabastian Sawe Breaks the Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in Historic London Marathon RunKenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe makes history by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race, finishing the London Marathon in 1:59:30. Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia also broke the two-hour mark, while Tigst Assefa set a new women's record.

Read more »