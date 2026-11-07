Teenagers Arrested After Sword Attack Near Gloucester School

Gloucestershire Police arrested two teenagers following a sword attack near St Peter's High School. Five schools locked down as armed officers hunted suspects in Tuffley.

Gloucestershire Police confirmed the arrest of two teenagers following a violent incident involving a sword near St Peter's High School in Tuffley, Gloucester, on Friday morning. The altercation occurred shortly after 8:50am on Chalford Road, prompting an immediate armed police response and a manhunt for multiple suspects.

Arrests Detail Weapon Charges

The first suspect, a 19-year-old man from Gloucester, was arrested overnight on Saturday on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray. Shortly after, an 18-year-old man from the same city surrendered to authorities and was also detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray. Both individuals remain in police custody for questioning as investigations continue.

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A 17-year-old boy was the primary victim of the attack, sustaining a superficial wound believed to have been caused by the blade. A second 17-year-old victim was present but unharmed. Additionally, a woman who was initially arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail pending further enquiries into her potential involvement.

School Lockdowns Triggered

The incident caused widespread disruption, resulting in five local schools being placed into lockdown to ensure student safety. Pupils at St Peter's High School remained in their classrooms for approximately three hours after the alarm was raised. The form teacher locked the classroom door and instructed students to remain quiet and hidden while the situation was assessed by law enforcement.

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Parents received urgent emails and text messages detailing the emergency, leading to a scene of distress outside the academy as families gathered to collect their children. Many parents expressed shock and anxiety, noting the rapid escalation from a reported fight to a lockdown involving a lethal weapon in a residential area.

Police Hunt for Suspects

During the initial response, officers searched for a man seen holding a long-bladed item who subsequently fled the scene alongside another male. Witnesses reported seeing the pair running, with one suspect wielding a curved sword. Video footage emerging on social media showed a man dressed entirely in black, with a balaclava covering most of his face, wielding the weapon before being approached by a young male.

Gloucestershire Police issued descriptions of the men they were seeking at the time. One male was described as white, in his late teens to early twenties, of a medium to large build, approximately 6ft in height, and wearing white sliders. The second male was described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a skinny build, and wearing black clothing.

Community Reaction and Safety

Local residents and parents expressed relief that no serious injuries occurred but highlighted the frightening nature of the event. Emma White, a parent with children at the school, described feeling frantic due to the lack of immediate clarity regarding the incident's location. She managed to speak to her children on their phones while they sheltered in their classrooms, finding comfort in their safety but distress at the sudden threat.

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Another student recounted the terror of the lockdown, stating that although they had practiced drills before, no one expected a real-world scenario involving a sword. The prolonged alarm initially confused students who thought it was a fire drill, only to be ordered back inside and locked down. Parents praised the school for alerting families quickly, though the emotional impact on the students was evident as they were reunited with their families.

Concerns were also raised about broader community safety, with some parents linking the incident to local drug problems in the area rather than the school itself. One parent noted that a nearby primary school also went into lockdown as a precaution, citing reports of a fight involving a machete and a pole on the green outside their home.

As the investigation proceeds, Gloucestershire Police continue to analyze evidence and speak with witnesses. The arrests of the two teenagers mark a significant development in the case, though authorities have not yet confirmed the final outcome of the wounds sustained by the 17-year-old victim or the legal charges that may follow for all suspects involved.