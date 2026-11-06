Teenagers Arrested Following Fatal Motorcyclist Crash at Great Orme

North Wales Police confirm three teenagers were detained after a motorcyclist died following a plunge into the sea at Llandudno's Great Orme on October 29.

Three teenagers have been arrested and subsequently released following a tragic incident in which a motorcyclist died after plunging into the sea. The fatal crash occurred on October 29 at approximately 10:30 pm, involving a vehicle traveling along the coastal road at Great Orme in Llandudno.

Rescue Operation and Fatal Crash Details

A major rescue operation was immediately launched after the motorcyclist left the road and entered the water below the cliffside. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the biker was recovered from the sea but was pronounced dead at the scene. North Wales Police have confirmed that the incident resulted in the death of a young man who is described as being loved by many in the community.

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Arrests and Police Investigation Status

North Wales Police have traced a black vehicle, understood to possibly be a Ford Fiesta, which is central to the ongoing investigation. Three teenagers, aged between 17 and 18, were arrested and interviewed in connection with the fatal incident. The suspects have since been released while inquiries continue, allowing detectives to focus on gathering further evidence and witness statements.

Dashcam Appeal and Vehicle Tracing

While the black vehicle has been traced, the force is continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have critical information. Detectives are specifically asking people to review dashcam footage from anyone who drove along Marine Drive, Llandudno, from the Toll House around the headland. The relevant time window for this footage is between October 26 and October 29, covering the days leading up to the crash.

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Community Message and Official Statements

Detective Inspector Tim Evans from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit issued a direct appeal to the public to refrain from speculation. He urged people not to make comments on social media, noting that such behavior can be particularly distressing for the family and community. Inspector Evans emphasized that there are people within the local community who have direct information that could assist the investigation and provide answers regarding the circumstances of the death.

How to Report Information to Authorities

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. Contact can be made via webchat on the North Wales Police website or by calling 101. When contacting the police, individuals must quote reference number 26000888717 to ensure their information is correctly logged and reviewed by the investigating team.