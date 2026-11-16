Five teenagers were sentenced for arson at Rheola House in South Wales, destroying the Grade-II listed mansion designed by John Nash. The historic estate suffered total interior loss after a deliberate fire in August.

Five teenagers have been convicted of arson for the destruction of Rheola House, a historic Grade-II listed mansion located in South Wales. The fire occurred in August during a heatwave, leaving the more than 200-year-old building devastated. The group filmed the entire incident on a GoPro camera, capturing their conversation and the act of setting the property ablaze. This footage was recovered by South Wales Police through CCTV surveillance.

Deliberate Arson on Historic Estate

Kyle Renzoni, Yian Foster, Evan Traynor, and Ellis Harding were all convicted at Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to the offense. Renzoni, Traynor, and Foster are 18 years old, while Harding is 19. A fifth teenager, aged 17, received a referral order at an earlier stage of the legal process. Judge Geraint Walters described their actions as an unfathomable display of unspeakable wickedness. The judge noted that the group carried out a carefully planned and deliberate attack on the listed building.

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GoPro Evidence Captures Crime

The gang wore balaclavas and camouflage masks while using a crowbar to force entry into the former servants' quarters of the 10-bed mansion. Inside, one member of the group opened a bottle of lighter fluid and referenced a previous plan to torch a property. Another member initially expressed hesitation, stating that torching the place was a bad idea. Despite this concern, the group lugged planks of wood onto a fire inside the building. They then fled the scene on foot, believing they had escaped detection.

Architectural Significance Lost

Rheola House was built between 1812 and 1818 by the architect John Nash, who also designed Buckingham Palace. The estate spans more than 110 acres and is described by heritage body Cadw as an important early 19th-century country house. Nash, known for the Royal Pavilion in Brighton and Regent's Street in London, spent time in Wales earlier in his career. The fire spread rapidly from the servants' quarters to the rest of the structure. Flames caused the roof, floors, and a feature staircase to collapse.

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Failed Luxury Retreat Plans

Before the attack, the building was slated for a major renovation project by The Brook Group. The plans included converting Rheola House into a boutique hotel with a bar, restaurant, swimming pool, and spa. The wider development intended to add 295 lodges, restaurants, a sports complex, and commercial zones. Prosecutors stated that despite the best efforts of emergency services, the blaze destroyed the interior, leaving only the outer envelope of walls standing. It remains unknown if the historic structure can be saved.

Sentencing and Mitigating Factors

Each of the four convicted teenagers was sentenced to three years detention in a young offenders institution. Defense attorneys presented various mitigating factors for their clients. Ian Wright noted that Harding feels genuine regret and shame, citing ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and Tourette syndrome. Sarah John stated that Foster was born addicted to heroin after being exposed to drugs in the womb. Georgia Donohue mentioned that Traynor has undiagnosed ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder. David Singh added that Renzoni is devastated by the impact of his actions on the community and his family.