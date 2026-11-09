Teenagers Charged After Swing Ride Malfunction Injures Three at Georgia Fair

Two 13-year-olds face charges after intentionally causing a swing ride to spin out of control at the Columbia County Fall Fair, injuring three people and sparking safety concerns in Georgia.

Two 13-year-old teenagers are facing criminal charges after police determined they intentionally caused a swing ride to spin out of control at the Columbia County Fall Fair in Georgia. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in injuries to three individuals and was captured in distressing video footage. A spokesperson for the sheriff's department confirmed that the youths had been previously warned against locking their seats together while the ride was in motion.

Details of the Ride Malfunction and Injuries

Authorities reported that the chaotic situation unfolded when the teenagers disregarded safety instructions, leading to severe instability. Horrifying footage shows the swing ride operating normally before it suddenly became erratic as it began to slow down. Riders were heard screaming as the swings appeared to crash into one another, creating a dangerous environment for everyone on board.

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During the malfunction, one woman's swing reportedly broke off the ride entirely, sending her flying through the air. Kristen Murphy, the mother who recorded the video and whose children were on the ride, described the scene as pure chaos. She stated that chairs were violently hitting the riders and passengers, causing widespread panic among the attendees.

Medical response to the incident was swift, though the severity of injuries varied among the victims. One woman sustained injuries serious enough to require transport from the fairgrounds via ambulance. Two children were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were released after evaluation by emergency personnel.

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Charges and Stakeholder Reactions

The unidentified 13-year-olds involved in the incident received paperwork charging them with unruly behavior. According to Local 12 News, the teenagers were allowed to leave the fair with their parents following the issuance of charges. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office handled the initial investigation and documentation of the event.

Kristen Murphy provided a detailed account of the moments following the malfunction, emphasizing the rapid response required to ensure safety. She recounted racing to reach her children while the ride was still in motion, shouting for help as other parents rushed to the control panel to assist her husband in slowing the ride. Once the equipment stopped, Murphy noticed severe injuries among the riders, prompting immediate calls for medical attention.

Despite the urgency of the situation, Murphy claimed there was a lack of immediate urgency from law enforcement and emergency medical services at the scene. She further noted that no representatives from the Merchants Association took a formal statement from her family during the immediate aftermath. This perceived lack of protocol has contributed to her family's decision to avoid future fair events.

Impact on Fair Safety and Broader Industry Concerns

The incident at the Columbia County Fall Fair has raised significant questions about safety protocols and enforcement at local events. Murphy expressed deep apprehension about attending fairs in the future, citing the inherent risks of rides that are frequently transported and reassembled. Her experience highlights the potential dangers when strict safety rules are ignored by riders, especially minors.

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This event comes less than one month after a fatal accident at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell. Hassan Kariem, age 42, died in October after being thrown from his seat on the Goliath roller coaster. The tragedy, which was captured on camera, involved a teacher who was ejected in front of horrified passengers, including his family. That incident led to widespread scrutiny of amusement park safety standards across the region.

In response to the fatality at Six Flags, CEO John Reilly announced that seatbelts would be added to the Goliath coaster and other similar rides. Reilly emphasized that the company is reinforcing safety precautions and that ride operators undergo multi-stage training programs. The park has remained closed since the tragic event while investigations and safety modifications are completed.

Industry experts note that the lack of seatbelts on many rides is often intended to reduce wait times. Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, explained that clamshell restraints have historically been deemed sufficient without lap belts. However, recent events, including the Georgia fair incident and the Six Flags fatality, may change the calculus for theme parks nationwide, potentially leading to stricter equipment requirements and enhanced oversight for future seasonal events.