Teenagers Deny Murder in Chloe Watson Dransfield Case Ahead of Funeral

Three teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield, just days before her funeral. A trial date has been set for November 10th. The hearing was briefly disrupted by disturbances in the public gallery.

The legal proceedings surrounding the tragic death of 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield have taken a significant step forward, with three teenagers formally denying charges of murder.

The case, which has deeply affected the community of Gomersal and beyond, unfolded after Chloe was discovered with fatal stab wounds on Kennerleigh Avenue in Austhorpe on the morning of Saturday, March 28th. The three accused – Kayla Smith, 18, of Kennerleigh Avenue; Archie Rycroft, 19, of Middleton Park Road; and a 17-year-old boy whose identity is protected by legal restrictions – were initially charged with murder and have already appeared before both the Magistrates' and Crown Courts in Leeds.

The latest hearing, held at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, May 1st, saw all three defendants enter pleas of not guilty to the murder charge. Following these declarations, a trial date has been set for November 10th of this year, with the expectation that the proceedings will span up to three weeks. The courtroom atmosphere during the hearing was reportedly tense, with disturbances emanating from the public gallery.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, was compelled to issue warnings regarding appropriate behavior, ultimately leading to the temporary clearing of the court to maintain order and decorum. He emphasized the importance of respectful conduct within a court of law, stating his reluctance to remove members of the public but asserting his authority to do so if necessary.

The hearing resumed after the courtroom was cleared, and arrangements are being made for a further case management hearing to be scheduled at a later date to address logistical and procedural matters in preparation for the upcoming trial. This hearing will likely focus on evidence disclosure, witness lists, and other crucial aspects of the case. Amidst the ongoing legal battle, Chloe’s family is preparing to say their final goodbyes.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on Tuesday, May 5th. The procession will begin with a horse-drawn carriage departing from Chloe’s home at 10:00 am, followed by the service commencing at 11:15 am. The family has extended an open invitation to all who knew and loved Chloe to attend and pay their respects. The outpouring of grief from Chloe’s family has been profoundly moving, with heartfelt statements released following her death.

Her mother described her as her 'beautiful princess,' expressing an unimaginable loss and emphasizing Chloe’s vibrant personality and unwavering loyalty. Siblings and other family members echoed these sentiments, highlighting her infectious joy, her full embrace of life, and the immeasurable void her absence has created. The family’s statements paint a picture of a young woman who was deeply cherished and whose future was tragically cut short.

The community continues to mourn alongside them, offering support and remembering Chloe as a bright and beloved individual. LeedsLive has also established a WhatsApp community to provide updates on this and other breaking news stories, offering a direct channel for information to reach those who wish to stay informed





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Chloe Watson Dransfield Murder Trial Leeds Crown Court Kayla Smith Archie Rycroft Funeral

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