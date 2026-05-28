Teenagers die after car plunges into River Nene

Two teenagers have died and three others were injured after a car crashed into a river in Cambridgeshire, an inquest has heard. Declan Berry, 18, and Eden Bunn, 16, died after the blue Volkswagen Polo crashed into the River Nene on March 17. The inquest heard that the car became fully submerged in water and that the body of Eden Bunn was recovered a day later. Mr Berry's body was recovered two weeks later, after an extensive search by police and fire service.

Two teenagers die d after a car plunged into a tidal river and became fully submerged in water while three passengers escaped with injuries, an inquest has been told.

Declan Berry, 18, died after his blue Volkswagen Polo crashed into the River Nene at North Brink near Wisbech St Mary in Cambridgeshire on March 17, with five teenagers onboard. The body of 16-year-old Eden Bunn, from Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire, was recovered from the car a day later while two girls, both 16, and an 18-year-old man escaped from the car with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Berry's body, however, remained missing and was located and recovered two weeks later in the river near Wisbech on March 31, following extensive searches by the police and fire service. Declan's heartbroken family and volunteers were also involved in the 14-day search. The inquest, held in Huntingdon on May 28, heard Declan was at the wheel of the car as it veered off the road and entered the River Nene at around 8.20pm before becoming fully submerged in water.

Mr Berry was set to join the army later this summer after taking part in a recruitment trial in Birmingham, which would have seen him fulfilling his dream, according to his older brother Connor. In a moving tribute, Connor described Declan as full of life, and always joking, and said he had a great sense of humour and, like many of his friends, was into his cars.

Declan Berry, 18, died after the car he was driving plunged into the River Nene killing him, Eden Bunn, 16, and injuring three teenagers. A day after the crash the body of 16-year-old Eden Bunn from Sutton Bridge was recovered from the vehicle that was fully submerged in water. Connor, who worked alongside Declan in his garden services business, said he came from a hardworking family.

Five days before the crash on March 12, his brother posted an 18th birthday celebration for Declan on Facebook, with a picture of him sitting in a blue Volkswagen Polo. Declan's family and relatives later posted photographs and laid flowers at the side of the River Nene on March 19 before his body was found. In another tribute, Ms Bunn's devastated family described their daughter, sister and auntie as the kindest, most loving girl.

The River Nene at North Brink is a tidal stretch of water which links to The Wash. Its depth varies with the tide, ranging from nine to 15 feet. The inquest was adjourned to August 17 this year





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River Nene Cambridgeshire Teenagers Die Car Crash Inquest

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