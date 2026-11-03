Teenagers Identified as Victims in Moss Landing Beach Shooting

Monterey County Sheriff's Office identifies Marco Antonio Perez and Nathaniel Flores as victims of a shooting at Moss Landing State Beach, leaving two others injured.

Law enforcement officials in California have formally identified two teenagers who lost their lives following a shooting incident at Moss Landing State Beach. Commander Andres Rosas of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced that the deceased individuals are Marco Antonio Perez, age 15, and Nathaniel Flores, age 13. Both victims are residents of Salinas, according to the official statement released during a press conference.

Incident Timeline and Initial Response

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office received reports of shots being fired at Moss Landing State Beach just before 2am on Monday. Police units responded to the scene along Jetty Road and discovered two individuals deceased at the location. The victims suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, prompting an immediate and intensive investigation by local authorities.

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In addition to the two fatalities, law enforcement discovered two other individuals who sustained injuries during the incident. A third person was transported from the beach scene to a nearby local hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. A fourth victim also arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, requiring medical attention for their conditions.

Official Investigation Status and Classification

Commander Andres Rosas clarified that the investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy remain under review. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has not yet officially classified the cause of death as a homicide. Rosas stated that officials are actively investigating the specific circumstances under which these individuals died from gunshot wounds.

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Police officials emphasized that they have not confirmed whether the incident constitutes a homicide, a suicide, or any other type of death. Rosas told reporters that the department has not made any formal declaration regarding the nature of the deaths at this stage. The investigation continues to determine the sequence of events and the identities of any suspects involved.

Community Impact and Future Steps

The identification of Marco Antonio Perez and Nathaniel Flores marks a significant development in the case, bringing some closure to the families affected by the violence. The community of Salinas has lost two young residents, and local authorities are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses to piece together the events of that night.

As the investigation proceeds, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office remains focused on resolving the case and providing answers to the public. No further details regarding arrests or additional suspects have been released at this time. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward to assist in the ongoing inquiry.