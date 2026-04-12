Teenagers Killed in Bridge Crash on M1: Investigation Underway, Road Remains Closed

Two teenagers died after their car plunged from a bridge over the M1 and collided with a minibus, causing significant disruption and a major police investigation. The crash, near Lutterworth, Leicestershire, closed the motorway for hours, stranding families and commuters.

A tragic incident has unfolded near Lutterworth, Leicestershire , where two teenagers lost their lives after a car they were in plunged from a bridge over the M1 motorway and collided with a passing minibus. The event, occurring around 1:30 PM on Friday, has left emergency services investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash and its resulting impact on the road users.

The blue vehicle, whose occupants remain unidentified, was travelling along Gilmorton Lane towards Lutterworth when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered off the bridge approaching Junction 20 of the M1. In a devastating sequence of events, the vehicle plummeted onto the southbound carriageway of the motorway, striking a white Fiat Ducato minibus. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of the two teenagers inside the car, while the four occupants of the minibus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the minibus has since been discharged, while three women continue to receive medical care. The aftermath of the accident has seen the M1 shut down for nearly 10 hours, creating significant traffic delays and impacting numerous families and commuters. \The immediate aftermath of the crash presented a scene of devastation. Emergency services, including Leicestershire Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the East Midlands Ambulance Service, were quickly on the scene, but the severity of the incident left the two teenagers dead. Aerial images of the site revealed the extent of the damage, with debris scattered across the road and long queues of stationary traffic. The wreckage of the car was left overturned on one side of the bridge, while the minibus had flipped onto its side after the collision, skidding to a halt nearby. Two lorries that were also passing beneath the bridge at the time were held at the scene to allow specialist officers to gather forensic evidence. The closure of the M1, implemented to ensure a safe working environment for the emergency services and allow for a thorough investigation, has had a profound impact on drivers, many of whom were caught in the delays for hours. Some families, who were travelling during the busy Friday afternoon rush and the school Easter holidays, found themselves stuck on the motorway for over six hours, with some expressing their frustration on social media due to the lack of communication from authorities. The National Highways, in its statement, confirmed the closure, citing the need for accident investigation, which was expected to be a prolonged process. They also deployed traffic officers to manage the traffic and divert the vehicles. \The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with Leicestershire Police appealing for witnesses who were driving on Gilmorton Lane or the M1 around Junction 20 at the time of the crash. They have urged anyone with information to contact them via 101, referencing incident number 308 of April 10th, or by visiting the provided link. The focus of the investigation will be to determine the factors that led to the car leaving the bridge and to establish the precise chain of events. The extended closure of the M1 has caused widespread disruption, with drivers being urged to avoid the area and follow diversions. The combination of the accident itself, the subsequent investigation, and the spillages on a nearby road have created significant travel chaos. Several families shared their experiences on social media expressing feelings of frustration and distress due to the lack of communication and information available during the prolonged standstill. Grace Victory, a mother of two, shared her struggles on Instagram, highlighting the difficult conditions faced by many stranded motorists. Despite the shared frustrations, other social media users have also emphasized the tragedy, highlighting the profound grief and loss experienced by the families of the deceased and the seriousness of the situation





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M1 Bridge Crash Fatal Accident Leicestershire Traffic Delays

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