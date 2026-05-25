Teenagers Reject Social Media Ban, Citing Limitations and Fears about Age Restrictions

A group of teenagers from Swansea have criticized a proposal to ban social media for under-16s, suggesting that the platform should focus on its own content and safety measures rather than restricting the age limit on its users.

A group of 13 and 14-year-old students from Morriston Comprehensive School in Swansea have spoken out against a proposed ban on social media for under-16s, claiming that social media companies are responsible for its negative impacts rather than the young users themselves.

The students argued that restricting the age limit on social media would be impractical and that the platforms should implement stricter safety measures instead. In contrast, many headteachers quoted in the BBC Wales survey feel that social media has a detrimental effect on young people and suggest a ban is necessary. The debate raises questions about the balance between regulating social media and protecting children's online safety





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Social Media Teenagers Online Safety Content Regulation Age Restrictions Responsibility Education

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