Teenagers Sentenced to 19 Years for South Wales Molotov Attacks

Yasin Hussain and Adam Taylor-Morris received heavy prison terms for arson attacks in South Wales targeting family homes with incendiary devices in June 2026.

Two teenagers have been sentenced to a combined total of 19 years and six months in prison for launching Molotov cocktails at multiple family residences in South Wales. Yasin Hussain, aged 18, and Adam Taylor-Morris, aged 19, were convicted for a series of coordinated arson attacks that occurred over a six-hour period. The incidents involved the deliberate ignition of petrol-filled bottles and targeted three distinct households across Glyncoch and Caerphilly.

Core Details of Arson Attacks

The criminal activity began in the early hours of June 1, 2026, when Hussain and Taylor-Morris targeted a family home located on Porcher Avenue in Glyncoch. Police reports indicate the pair smashed a window with a brick around 4am before attempting to hurl a Molotov cocktail through the breach. Although the incendiary device failed to enter the house and burst on the exterior floor, the attackers fled the scene, marking the start of a violent campaign. The subsequent attack occurred on Wallis Drive in Caerphilly, where another brick was thrown through a window followed by a glass bottle filled with petrol. This bottle ignited upon impact but was quickly extinguished. The final incident took place on Pearson Crescent in Glyncoch at approximately 9am. Footage released by South Wales Police shows Taylor-Morris dropping a Molotov cocktail through an open living room window, successfully setting the interior alight in broad daylight while Hussain filmed the event.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

Both Hussain and Taylor-Morris appeared before Cardiff Crown Court, where they pleaded guilty to three counts of arson with intent to endanger life. Hussain, who was recorded as having no fixed abode, received a sentence of nine years and nine months in prison. Taylor-Morris, also of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine years behind bars. Detective Constable Connor Michael emphasized that these were deliberate and dangerous acts that carried the potential for devastating consequences, including serious injury or loss of life. He stated that the sentences reflect the severity of the actions and serve as a warning that such reckless behavior will not be tolerated. The investigation received assistance from Police Scotland and Gwent Police. Danni Taylor, aged 24, was also involved in the conspiracy. She pleaded guilty to participating in the criminal activities of an organized crime group and will face sentencing at a later date. She was identified as the driver who transported the two teenagers from Scotland to Wales.

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Real-World Impact and Sentencing Outcomes

The attacks caused significant fear and danger within the affected communities. The video evidence released by authorities shows the brazen nature of the crimes, with one clip capturing Hussain dropping a flaming bottle directly into a living room while Taylor-Morris recorded the act. The use of taxis to travel between the three properties in Glyncoch and Caerphilly demonstrated premeditation and coordination. The combination of smashed windows, thrown bricks, and ignited petrol bombs created an immediate risk to the occupants of the homes. The total sentence of 19 years and six months underscores the judicial system's response to arson attacks that threaten public safety. The involvement of Danni Taylor highlights the collaborative nature of the offense, which required transport and logistical support beyond the immediate perpetrators. The convictions and subsequent sentences aim to deter similar acts of terrorism against residential properties and ensure community security.