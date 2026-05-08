Teenagers Storm Scientology Centers in Viral TikTok 'Speed Run' Trend

A viral TikTok trend sees teenagers 'speed running' through Scientology buildings across the UK and globally, sparking controversy and police intervention. The trend, which began in Los Angeles, involves groups of youths sprinting into Scientology centers, often dressed in costumes, before being escorted out. The Church of Scientology has condemned the actions as trespass and disruption of religious spaces, while activists warn it could undermine peaceful protests.

A viral trend has emerged on TikTok where teenagers are ' speed run ning' through Scientology buildings across the country, sparking both curiosity and controversy. The trend, which began in Los Angeles and has since spread globally, involves groups of youths sprinting into Scientology centers in different directions to see how far they can go before being escorted out by staff.

In the UK, gatherings have been advertised on social media, with one TikTok post announcing a 'Scientology of London speedrun' on May 9th, urging participants to bring as many people as possible. Another post suggested using Lime bikes to break into the buildings, while a Snapchat message about a London stunt last weekend encouraged attendees to bring face coverings and GoPros.

Around 100 people, some wearing balaclavas, dinosaur costumes, or cat masks, descended on the main Scientology center near Blackfriars in London, where they were met by City of London police. Footage shared on TikTok shows hordes of teenagers sprinting through the streets before attempting to enter the church. Similar speed runs have taken place in Manchester and Edinburgh, with Greater Manchester Police increasing its presence in the area as a result.

The Church of Scientology has condemned these actions, labeling them as trespass, harassment, and disruption of religious facilities. A spokesperson for the church stated that while lawful visitors are welcome, mobs forcing entry, damaging property, or endangering people for social media attention are not tolerated. Former Scientologist Alexander Barnes Ross, who advocates against the sect's practices, criticized the trend for undermining peaceful protests.

He acknowledged that the trend might bring attention to Scientology but warned that it could weaken the credibility of activists in the long run. The trend began on March 31 when a TikTok user named Swhileyy dashed through the lobby of a Scientology building in Los Angeles. The video, which gained 90 million views before being deleted, inspired imitations in New York and Vancouver.

Some participants claimed they were interested in learning more about the church, while others dressed as Minions and joked about looking for Tom Cruise, a prominent member. TikTok has stated that it bans any criminal behavior or promotion of violence and is working to remove such content. The Church of Scientology reiterated that its facilities are peaceful spaces for parishioners and visitors, and turning them into targets for social media stunts is not acceptable





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