Teens Ordered to Pay £227,000 Fine for Urinating into Hotpot Broth

two teenagers in China have been ordered to pay a hefty fine and issue public apologies after a viral video showed them urinating into a communal hotpot at a famous restaurant.

Two 17-year-old teenagers, identified as Wu and Tang, have faced severe legal consequences for a shocking act of vandalism at a Haidilao restaurant in Shanghai. Both teenagers filmed themselves urinating into the communal hotpot broth in a private dining room. While the incident was initially kept private, one of them posted the video online, revealing the act to be intentional despite being fully aware of the potential repercussions.

The video went viral, eliciting outrage and prompting Haidilao to offer sincere apologies. The chain stated that it had disposed of and replaced all the affected utensils and offered full refunds to over 4,000 customers who had dined in the affected establishment. Furthermore, each customer received additional compensation tenfold their original payment. The incident sparked a lawsuit against the teenagers and their parents by two catering companies supposedly linked to Haidilao. These companies sought a public apology and damages totaling over 23 million yuan (approximately £2.4 million) to compensate for business losses, reputational harm, and other associated costs. The court ruled that the full refunds were justifiable and directly related to the incident, but deemed the additional payments as voluntary business decisions and, therefore, lacking legal basis. The teenagers and their parents were ordered to issue public apologies to the catering companies through designated newspapers. The parents were also subjected to a fine of 2.2 million yuan (approximately £227,000). This case highlights the potential for parents to face significant penalties if they fail to adequately supervise their children's actions





SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Teens Hotpot Urine Fine Apology Vandalism Haidilao

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wolverhampton man fined after dumping pile of rubbish on gravesDamian Maiden has been ordered to pay £948 for failing to provide waste transfer notes.

Read more »

Succession star Nicholas Braun ordered by court to stop using alcohol and narcotics after DUI arrest'Succession' star Nicholas Braun was arrested in New Hampshire for a DUI over Labor Day weekend. The actor stayed in jail for less than an hour, according to reports.

Read more »

Succession star Nicholas Braun ordered by court to stop using alcohol and narcotics after DUI arrest'Succession' star Nicholas Braun was arrested in New Hampshire for a DUI over Labor Day weekend. The actor stayed in jail for less than an hour, according to reports.

Read more »

Succession star Nicholas Braun ordered by court to stop using alcohol and narcotics after DUI arrest'Succession' star Nicholas Braun was arrested in New Hampshire for a DUI over Labor Day weekend. The actor stayed in jail for less than an hour, according to reports.

Read more »

Unicycling teens celebrate end of Cumbria-Yorkshire tripJim, 14, and Felicity, 18, finish their challenge at Robin Hood's Bay after 15 days of pedalling.

Read more »

Police Ombudsman assessing complaint after teens arrested with 'toy' gunA video of the incident was shared widely on social media

Read more »