Tehran's 'Kidney Street' Becomes Hub as Citizens Sell Organs Amid Economic Crisis

In Tehran, citizens offer kidneys, liver tissue and even testicles for cash as the Iranian economy crumbles, with prices reaching up to 50 billion rials (£19,755). The move reflects rising debt and poverty across the country.

In the capital of Tehran, a new grim trend has emerged: citizens are offering human kidneys, liver tissue and even testicles for sale to survive the economic collapse that has gripped the Islamic Republic. Flyers advertising payments for blood and body parts line streets, and the area around Farhang Hosseini Street-which sits near a local medical centre and a charity supporting kidney patients-has earned the nickname ' Kidney Street'. The drive is fueled by mounting debts, soaring living costs and an overall decline in economic stability, with reports suggesting around eight million Iran ians are living in absolute poverty.

How the Organ Trade Operates in Tehran

The practice is not illegal per se, as sending money for an organ is not expressly forbidden in Iranian law. However, the only regulatory intervention recorded in 2022 was the establishment of a national minimum price for kidneys. Since then, price ranges have proliferated: a kidney can fetch between 30 and 40 billion rials (£11,850 to £15,800), while rarer blood types can attract up to 50 billion rials (£19,755) according to a staff member at Sadra Hospital on Farhang Hosseini Street.

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All kinds of body parts are on offer. One 30‑year‑old motorcycle delivery driver declined an initial 15 billion rials (£5,920) offer for a single kidney, hoping instead to secure about 35 billion rials (£13,820) to clear his debts. A 58‑year‑old self‑employed man said he needed between seven and eight billion rials (£2,800 to £3,070) and was willing to sell an organ at up to 30 percent below the standard price. A third individual listed his kidney, liver tissue and testicle for sale, underscoring how broad the market has become.

Stakeholder Viewpoints and Opposition Claims

Ali Babaei Karnami, chairman of the Iranian parliament's social affairs committee, has warned that as many as 50 million Iranians may struggle to afford food, highlighting the desperation that drives some to sell organs. Minimum‑wage workers earn between 200 and 300 million rials (£79 to £118) per month, yet a single household's basic living expenses can amount to roughly one billion rials (£395) monthly, creating a dire financial gap.

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Critics argue that the practice reflects a failure of the state to protect its citizens. In 2019, Iran's opposition party alleged that the government had tacitly endorsed organ sales among the poor. Human Rights Monitor, an activist group aligned with the National Council of Resistance, reported pre‑pandemic that hospital staff in Karaj were forced to sell kidneys to avoid losing their homes and pay children's university tuition. The city council member Ghadir Mahdavi confirmed the economic pressure that pushes staff to consider such drastic measures.

Impact on Families and the Economy, and Future Outlook

The economic crisis has driven families to extreme measures to meet basic needs. In 2023, reports surfaced that impoverished Iranians had sold organs-including kidneys, liver, cornea, bone marrow, sperm and ova-to overseas buyers in the UAE, Turkey and Iraq. Middlemen reportedly purchased these organs for up to £12,000 ($14,900) per specimen, funneling the proceeds back to the sellers.

Despite the scale, no substantial crackdown has commenced on this black market, which often relies on coercion or deception for procurement. If the government does not intervene, the trend is likely to intensify as more citizens seek quick financial relief. The ongoing crisis, combined with the lack of legal oversight, creates a precarious environment where the human body has become a commodity for survival.