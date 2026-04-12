Television Gardener Henry Agg Reveals Five Friends Died by Suicide, Shares Mental Health Struggles

Television gardener Henry Agg has opened up about the tragic loss of five friends to suicide, also sharing his personal struggles with mental health and the journey that led him from a high-pressure recruitment career to a successful gardening venture. Agg’s story provides insight into the impacts of adverse childhood environments, mental health challenges, and the search for resilience and recovery.

Television gardener Henry Agg has shared a deeply personal account of loss, revealing that five of his close friends have tragically died by suicide, with the most recent passing occurring just last year. This devastating toll highlights the often hidden struggles faced by individuals, even those seemingly leading successful lives.

Agg, a former recruiter who experienced his own significant 'emotional breakdown,' which ultimately led him to find solace and a new career in gardening, recounted the impact of these losses and the circumstances surrounding them. The initial loss occurred when Agg was in his twenties, setting in motion a pattern of grief and reflection. Two of the friends who succumbed to suicide were former housemates, while the other three were childhood friends with whom he shared formative years in a West Sussex village. This shared history and the environment in which they grew up played a significant role in their lives. Agg revealed that, as children, their social activities revolved around meeting in car parks and interacting with older youths from neighboring areas, an association that exposed them to influences, including drug use at a young age, which would later have a profound impact on their lives and their ability to escape their environment. The combination of easy access to drugs and the lack of opportunity to leave the village created an environment of confinement and despair, which unfortunately led to the tragic deaths of his friends.\Agg's journey offers a powerful testament to resilience and finding hope amidst despair. Having felt like he was spiraling towards a similar fate to his friends during his breakdown a little over two years ago, Agg has now transformed his life. He has recently released his first book, 'The Weekend Gardener,' a practical guide to gardening designed for individuals with limited time. This book, which has become an instant bestseller, serves as the culmination of his transformation and a beacon of hope for others. Agg walked away from a lucrative career in recruitment, where he had achieved financial success, to focus on his own well-being and pursue his passion for gardening. He stepped away from a high-pressure environment to address the deep-rooted issues that had plagued his mental health for so long. The former recruiter, who had spent 15 years climbing the corporate ladder, found himself feeling trapped and experiencing burnout and depression. This led him to take six months of sick leave after struggling for a prolonged time with issues. He recounted that, during his time off, he went through a period of chaos and sought solace outside of his home, where his work-related stress was high. The focus he had on growing and improving his home garden, which was once a past time with his father, became a way for him to deal with his breakdown, the associated mental health issues and also the past events regarding his lost friends. \Agg's story goes on to detail his successful transition into the world of gardening. Leaving the corporate world behind, Agg has found immense success as a television gardener, amassing a significant following on social media, with over half a million Instagram followers. He has appeared on television and worked with high-profile clients, including former Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball. He has transformed Zoe Ball's back garden into a tranquil space. He shares the challenges he faced with a new sense of openness. His career pivot has become a story of inspiration, and he has found not only professional success but also a renewed sense of purpose and well-being. His journey is a powerful example of how people can find strength and healing even in the darkest of times. In his recently released book, Agg simplifies the often-complex world of garden design, making it accessible to a wider audience. He highlights gardening as his personal 'saviour,' and recommends focusing on small, manageable tasks, even just dedicating 20 minutes at a time to the activity. This approach offers practical advice for aspiring gardeners and serves as a metaphor for tackling larger challenges, piece by piece. Agg's story serves as a testament to the importance of seeking help when facing mental health challenges and finding solace in activities like gardening





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