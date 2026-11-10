Television Guitarist Richard Lloyd Dies at 75 After Battle with Cancer

Richard Lloyd, co-founder and lead guitarist of the seminal art-punk band Television, has died at age 75. The news confirms his passing in Tennessee following a diagnosis of bile duct cancer.

Richard Lloyd, the influential co-founder and lead guitarist of the pioneering New York City art-punk band Television, has died at the age of 75. His family confirmed the news in a recent statement, revealing that he passed away on a Saturday at his residence in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This tragic development follows a public diagnosis of cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, which Lloyd received in March.

The Musical Legacy of Television and Marquee Moon

Lloyd is widely celebrated for his fiery and intricate dual-guitar playing, a style that helped define the sonic landscape of the New York City punk and art-rock movement. He co-founded Television alongside lead vocalist Tom Verlaine, drummer Billy Ficca, and bassist Richard Hell. Although Hell departed the group in 1975 and was replaced by Fred Smith from the band Blondie, the core quartet established themselves as a fixture at the legendary CBGB club. Lloyd provided the essential passion and potency to the band's sound through his solo and improvisational work, complementing Verlaine's role as the primary songwriter and frontman. His signature guitar work on the band's 1977 debut album, Marquee Moon, particularly on tracks such as Marquee Moon and Venus, became a cornerstone for the art-punk and post-punk genres. This record significantly influenced the trajectory of alternative rock, inspiring major acts including R.E.M., U2, Sonic Youth, Wilco, Pavement, and Yo La Tengo.

Also read Michael Ball's wedding surprise after BBC Radio 2 proposal

Band Dynamics and Career Trajectory After 1978

Television released their second studio album, Adventure, in 1978, which featured the songs Foxhole and Glory. While the album achieved Top Ten status on UK charts, it received a disappointing reception in the United States. The group subsequently broke up in 1978 due to creative friction and increasing tension between Lloyd and Verlaine, leading members to pursue separate musical paths. Lloyd launched a solo career and established himself as a prominent session and touring guitarist. He eventually rejoined Television when the band reunited in 1992 to release a self-titled comeback album and embark on a tour, before permanently exiting the group again in 2007. Born in Pittsburgh in 1951, Lloyd spent his youth in New York City after his parents' divorce. He later published a memoir titled Everything is Combustible in 2017, reflecting on his rebellious adolescence and early mental health struggles, which included several stays in psychiatric facilities and substance abuse during his younger years.

Advertisement

Final Days and Financial Struggles Amid Illness

In the final months of his life, Lloyd faced significant health and financial challenges. In August, Sean Seymour, a friend and bandmate in the Richard Lloyd Group, confirmed the severity of Lloyd's cancer diagnosis. Seymour organized a GoFundMe campaign for the guitarist, disclosing that Lloyd was financially strapped during this period. The fundraising page detailed that Lloyd had tumors in his liver, including one positioned dangerously close to a major blood vessel. Due to this critical location, doctors determined that surgical removal was not safely possible at the time. Seymour reported that Lloyd had been admitted to the intensive care unit seven times, battling serious complications such as sepsis on two occasions, as well as issues involving his liver and kidneys. Despite these severe medical setbacks, Seymour emphasized that Lloyd continued to fight through his ordeal.

Reflections on Artistic Genius and Creative Tension

In December 2025, just weeks before his death, Lloyd gave what would become his final interview to Guitar World. During this conversation, he discussed the complex dynamic he shared with Tom Verlaine, who died in 2023 at the age of 73. Lloyd described the band's early days as looking like runaways playing rock 'n roll, noting that the dynamic tension between him and Verlaine was responsible for a significant portion of their creativity. He praised Verlaine as a genius and a poet, acknowledging that his double- and triple-entendre writing skills surpassed his own. However, Lloyd also expressed confidence in his own musical contributions, stating that within the realm of their artistic magic, his guitar playing was on another level and provided a deep sense of satisfaction. The music scene where Television thrived also included contemporaries such as Patti Smith, David Bowie, members of The Ramones, Talking Heads, and Blondie, cementing the band's place in rock history.