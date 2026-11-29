Telford and Wrekin Council updates Cabinet on progress for the Child Friendly initiative. New youth inspector roles launch in 2027 to shape services.

Telford and Wrekin Council Cabinet is set to receive a comprehensive update next week regarding the strategic implementation of the Child Friendly Telford and Wrekin initiative. This ongoing programme represents a long-term commitment by the local authority to transform the borough into one of the premier locations in the United Kingdom for children and young people to live, learn, and grow. The report outlines significant progress achieved since the launch of the strategy last year, highlighting new partnerships and opportunities designed to support families across the region.

Core Strategic Pillars And Youth Participation

The fundamental framework of Child Friendly Telford and Wrekin rests on seven specific wishes identified directly by local children and young people themselves. These core priorities are being healthy, being heard, being safe, achieving potential, gaining independence, maintaining happiness, and having friends along with trusted adults. A critical component of this strategy ensures that children and young people possess a genuine voice in shaping the services and decisions that directly impact their daily lives. Since the programme officially launched, dozens of young residents have actively shared their perspectives through various participation activities.

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Upcoming Inspector Roles And Staff Training

Councillors will review the development of a new Young Inspectors Programme scheduled to launch in spring 2027. This specific initiative will give young people the unique opportunity to review Council services and provide direct feedback on how improvements can be made for the younger demographic. In parallel with this youth-led oversight, the Council is currently developing a Child Friendly Ambassador Programme for its own staff. This training initiative is designed to be expanded across partner organisations, businesses, and the voluntary sector to embed and champion the child friendly wishes throughout the Borough.

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Leadership Commitments And Current Achievements

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, who serves as the Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative. She stated that creating a Child Friendly Telford and Wrekin involves working together to ensure every child has the best possible start in life. The strategy builds upon the 5 by 5 and 10 by 10 commitments, leveraging the support and experiences already available across the Borough. Telford was recently recognised as one of the best places in the UK to raise a family, providing a strong foundation for future growth.

Service Standards And Future Community Impact

The local authority highlighted that children's services have already achieved back-to-back Outstanding Ofsted ratings, a testament to the existing strengths of the region. Despite these high standards, leadership acknowledges there is more work to be done to fully realise the ambition. By continuing to listen to children and young people, and working alongside families, communities, and partners, the Council aims to create a Borough where every child feels heard, valued, and supported. The ultimate goal is to enable young people to achieve their ambitions and fulfil their potential within a safe and nurturing environment.