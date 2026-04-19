Telford College Secures Major Government Funding to Train Future Defence Workforce

Telford College is set to become a vital hub for defence skills training following a significant government investment. As a delivery partner for a new Defence Technical Excellence College, the institution will equip individuals with the specialized knowledge required for careers in the burgeoning defense sector, further solidifying Telford's position as a key national defense hub.

Telford College has been recognized for its pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of defense industry professionals, thanks to a substantial allocation of government funding . This crucial investment is part of a wider national initiative totaling £50 million, designed to establish five new Defence Technical Excellence Colleges across the United Kingdom.

Telford College will operate as a key delivery partner for the East and West Midlands region, contributing to a collaborative bid spearheaded by Lincoln College. The influx of resources will empower the college to significantly expand its educational and training offerings specifically tailored to the defense sector. This development not only bolsters the college's capabilities but also reinforces Telford's growing prominence as a strategically important center for defense-related activities. Telford is already home to established defense entities such as RBSL and Babcock, alongside the Ministry of Defence's presence at Donnington. The town's defense credentials received another significant endorsement in May 2025 when Rheinmetall, a global leader in defense technology and manufacturing, announced its plans to establish a new UK facility in Telford dedicated to the production of gun barrels. The funding secured for Telford College’s training expansion is the result of a concerted, joint bid submitted by the West Midlands and East Midlands Mayoral Combined Authorities. Nationally, five colleges, located in Lincoln, Blackpool, Plymouth, Rotherham, and Yeovil, will each benefit from this £50 million government investment to develop into dedicated Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, with Telford playing an integral part within Lincoln's successful bid. These specialized centers are poised to provide comprehensive training and education in essential skills demanded by the defense sector. The programs will be accessible to individuals aged 16 and above, offering both young people and adults the invaluable opportunity to acquire the technical proficiencies necessary for well-compensated, highly skilled careers within the defense industry. Councillor Lee Carter, the Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, expressed his enthusiastic support for the initiative, stating, "We are committed to providing the best opportunities for young people in Telford and Wrekin, and we have some of the very best partners who share that ambition. This further cements our town’s status as a key hub for the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD), which continues to create hundreds of jobs locally. The successful bid follows a collaborative effort to showcase Telford’s strategic advantages, skilled workforce, and strong ties to the defence sector." Complementing these sentiments, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, added, "We are delighted with this Government announcement which will help people develop yet more new skills in Telford at Telford College. This investment will give people locally the opportunity to learn technical and niche skills which can lead to full-time careers in the defence sector. Telford College is also expanding with the development of a new sixth form centre at Station Quarter, so this latest news is a further boost for the College and underlines that Telford is a great place to work and learn." Lawrence Wood, Principal & Chief Executive of Telford College, highlighted the college's readiness to contribute, stating, "I am delighted that Telford College can play our part in supporting the defence industry at this critical time. Being part of our wider region’s Defence Technical Excellence College will ensure that we can support Telford and Wrekin’s defence industry employers in a coordinated way, ensuring they have access to more people with the high-quality skills they need. The college aims to make further investment in our engineering facilities to support this excellent initiative." This significant announcement represents another major step forward for Telford College, which is concurrently preparing to launch its brand-new sixth form centre, 'Telford 6th', at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre in September. Shropshire Live has been a dedicated provider of Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009





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