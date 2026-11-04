Telford & Wrekin Council Launches Bus Accessibility Consultation

Telford & Wrekin Council seeks resident feedback on bus barriers to shape the new Accessibility Plan. The four-week consultation runs from November 2 to ensure inclusive transport for all.

Telford & Wrekin Council has officially launched a comprehensive public consultation initiative designed to gather resident feedback on local bus travel experiences. This four-week engagement period began on Monday, 2 November and runs until late November, offering community members a direct channel to influence future transportation policies. The primary objective is to refine the Council's Bus Network Accessibility Plan, a strategic document aimed at identifying systemic barriers and enhancing inclusivity for all passengers.

Consultation Launch Date And Duration

The public consultation period is strictly defined as starting on Monday, 2 November and concluding after four weeks. This timeline provides ample opportunity for diverse groups to participate in shaping the Bus Network Accessibility Plan. Council officials emphasize that this timeframe allows for a thorough collection of data regarding daily commuting challenges. Residents are encouraged to utilize this window to highlight specific pain points in the current transit system.

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Target Demographics And Participation Goals

Telford & Wrekin Council is actively seeking input from a wide spectrum of residents, with a particular focus on those who face significant difficulties using public transport. The consultation explicitly invites disabled individuals, older residents, people with limited mobility, and anyone who has encountered barriers when using buses to share their stories. By targeting these specific groups, the Council aims to ensure the Bus Network Accessibility Plan addresses the needs of the most vulnerable community members. Regular users and occasional riders are also encouraged to provide feedback to create a holistic view of the network.

Pricing Strategy And Affordability Context

While accessibility remains the core focus, the Council highlights its current efforts to keep bus fares affordable for the general public. Adult fares are currently set at just £2, while fares for individuals under 19 years old are priced at £1. Despite these low-cost measures, officials acknowledge that financial accessibility does not guarantee physical or social accessibility. The Council notes that many residents still find journeys difficult or impossible due to non-cost barriers, which is why they are prioritizing direct feedback on these experiential challenges.

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In-Person Drop-In Sessions And Locations

To accommodate those who prefer face-to-face interaction, Telford & Wrekin Council will host specific in-person drop-in sessions alongside the online survey. The first session is scheduled for Thursday, 5 November, between 11am and 1pm at the ground floor of Southwater Library. A second session will take place on Friday, 20 November, during the same hours at the Autism Hub information drop-in within the Family Zone, Suites 12 and 15 on the Second Floor of Hazledine House in Telford Centre.

Submission Methods And Future Impact

Residents who cannot attend the physical events have alternative methods to submit their feedback. Paper copies of the survey are available at various libraries and parish councils throughout the region. Additionally, a freepost address is provided for those who wish to mail in completed surveys. All feedback collected through these channels will directly inform the priorities and actions outlined in the Bus Network Accessibility Plan. This data-driven approach ensures that future improvements to the bus network are tailored to the actual needs and experiences of the Telford community.