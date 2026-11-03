Telford Young Carers Service Relaunches With Enhanced Family Support

The relaunched Young Carers Service in Telford and Wrekin offers new support through a council and CVS partnership, focusing on emotional help and family wellbeing.

The Young Carers Service has officially relaunched across Telford and Wrekin to provide enhanced support for children and their families. This updated initiative is now delivered through a strategic new partnership involving Telford & Wrekin Council's Family Help and Education teams alongside Telford & Wrekin CVS, known as TWCVS. The service aims to identify and assist young carers through close collaboration with local schools and Family Hubs. By working directly within these educational and community settings, the program ensures that children and young people can balance their caring duties while still having the opportunity to learn, grow, and enjoy their youth. This comprehensive approach seeks to create a more integrated support network that addresses the unique needs of families in the region.

Young Carers Shape New Service Design

The design of the relaunched service was significantly influenced by the direct experiences and suggestions of the young carers themselves. Feedback from these children and young people highlighted a critical need for stronger connections between schools and support services. This insight led to the creation of a more joined-up approach that is designed to be easier for families to navigate. The service offers a wide range of benefits including emotional support, opportunities to socialize with peers in similar situations, and fun activities. It also provides practical help and advice for families, with the ultimate aim of improving the wellbeing of young carers. By helping them thrive at school and ensuring they have access to the same opportunities as other children, the program addresses both immediate and long-term needs.

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Support For The Whole Family Unit

A key component of the new service is its emphasis on providing support for the entire family unit, not just the young carer. Feedback indicated that supporting the broader family context is essential for long-term stability. Through the Family Help division, families can access advice and support at an early stage. This proactive strategy helps address potential challenges before they escalate into more difficult situations. The service defines a young carer as a child or young person aged between five and seventeen who helps care for a parent, sibling, grandparent, or another family member. This care may be due to an illness, disability, mental health condition, or substance misuse issue. Many young carers take on significant responsibilities such as helping with household tasks, providing emotional support, or assisting with day-to-day care for their loved ones.

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Building Confidence And Resilience

Through the Young Carers Service, children and young people can participate in activities designed to build confidence and resilience. These activities are crucial for improving overall wellbeing and reducing feelings of isolation. The program also helps connect young carers with peers who understand their specific experiences, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding. Councillor Shirley Reynolds, who serves as the Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, expressed her strong support for the initiative. She noted that while being a young carer can be rewarding, it often brings challenges that children should not have to face alone. Her comments emphasize the importance of recognizing the value of these young individuals and ensuring they feel supported.

Referrals And Community Awareness

Councillor Reynolds stated that she is pleased to see the Young Carers Service relaunch with an even stronger focus on supporting both young carers and their families. By listening to young carers and acting on their feedback, the council has developed a more joined-up approach. This makes it significantly easier for children and young people to access the help they need. She emphasized that every young carer deserves the chance to enjoy their childhood, thrive in education, spend time with friends, and look forward to the future. The service is committed to ensuring they feel recognized, supported, and valued while providing practical help when it is needed most. Professionals, family members, and members of the public are encouraged to make a referral if they suspect a child or young person may be a young carer. The goal is to ensure that those who could benefit from support are identified early and connected with the right resources.