Telstar Goalkeeper Steps Up with Match-Winning Penalty to Avoid Relegation

SC Telstar goalkeeper Dennis Olij, son of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, scores a dramatic 88th-minute penalty to secure a 2-1 win over FC Volendam, lifting his team to 14th in the Eredivisie and avoiding the relegation play-off zone.

The son of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, SC Telstar goalkeeper Dennis Olij , played an unexpected hero to save his team from the threat of relegation in a thrilling Eredivisie match.

With the score level at 1-1 against FC Volendam, Olij stepped forward to take the decisive penalty in the 88th minute. Despite the high-pressure situation, he blasted the ball confidently into the bottom-right corner, securing a vital 2-1 victory for Telstar. The win lifted them to 14th place in the Eredivisie with 37 points, ensuring their survival in the top tier and avoiding a relegation play-off against Willem II, which would have been triggered by a loss to Volendam.

Olij, speaking after the game, remarked, I shot it in well, man. My heart rate was okay. I was first on the list and it was tense, but I hit the target. His coolness under pressure delighted fans and teammates alike, with some even jokingly suggesting he should have been the designated penalty taker all season.

Meanwhile, Telstar coach Anthony Correia praised his players and joked about celebrating with a rare drink. I’m normally not much of a drinker, but I am going to have a small beer now. They did a great job, he said in relief. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both teams fighting hard until the final whistle.

Telstar’s victory not only showcased their resilience but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of football, where even goalkeepers can become unlikely scorers in crucial moments. The result marks a turning point for Telstar, whose season could have spiraled into relegation chaos had they not seized this opportunity. Now, they look ahead with renewed confidence and a strengthened position in the league





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Eredivisie SC Telstar FC Volendam Dennis Olij Relegation

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