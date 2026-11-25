Joshua Harwood failed to overturn his termination at the Fair Work Commission after deliberately avoiding 236 customer calls, totaling 45 hours of work time.

A Telstra contact centre employee has lost his legal challenge against dismissal after the Fair Work Commission found he deliberately avoided handling customer calls by dialling his own mobile phone 236 times. Joshua Harwood, 26, was fired for serious misconduct after an investigation revealed he spent approximately 45 hours making these dummy calls to stay off the line.

Core Details of Call Avoidance

Telstra initiated an investigation into the conduct of the enhanced care contact centre specialist covering the period between August 1, 2025, and March 3, 2026. The inquiry confirmed that Harwood deliberately placed calls to his personal mobile number on 236 separate occasions while he was rostered to work from home. Deputy President Gerard Boyce noted in his official decision that the purpose of these actions was to avoid attending to incoming calls from Telstra customers.

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The role held significant responsibility, as the position involved looking after individuals with potentially urgent needs, including customers suffering from life-threatening medical conditions. By keeping his phone line busy through self-dialing, Harwood rendered himself unavailable to assist these vulnerable callers during the affected period. The sheer volume of calls demonstrated a systematic effort to disengage from his duties rather than isolated incidents.

Discovery and Employer Response

A Telstra employee first identified the suspicious behavior on March 2 of this year. At that time, staff members observed Harwood dialing his personal mobile phone while he was officially rostered to answer inbound customer calls. The discovery occurred shortly before a scheduled meeting with Human Resources, raising immediate concerns about the integrity of his work conduct.

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Just 24 hours after the initial discovery, a manager provided unchallenged evidence to the Fair Work Commission regarding a subsequent encounter. The manager stated that during a meeting to discuss the conduct investigation, call logs, and the investigation process, she checked the system and found Harwood on a call to his own phone number at that very moment. That specific call lasted approximately 11 minutes while he was supposed to be attending to the meeting.

Following the discovery of the ongoing self-dialing, Telstra suspended Harwood with pay on the same day to allow for a thorough investigation. The company then met with the former employee on March 11 to discuss the findings of the inquiry. After a second meeting held on March 19, Telstra terminated his employment due to serious and unacceptable misconduct.

Defenses Rejected by Commission

Harwood filed a claim with the commission on March 24 seeking a remedy for unfair dismissal. During a hearing in Sydney in August, he accepted that he had been engaged in prolonged and repeated call avoidance. However, he argued to the commission that the behavior was not deliberate or calculated, attributing it to various operational and personal reasons.

The employee claimed the calls were related to IT issues, answering the front door, taking additional breaks due to stress, and completing internal learning modules. He further submitted that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, an anxiety disorder, or an undiagnosed medical condition during the time he was engaging in call avoidance. He attempted to convince the commission that he was fixing or testing headsets, undertaking internal training, or trying to regain composure after dealing with emotionally draining customers.

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The termination letter issued by Telstra noted that the employee was not open and honest throughout the investigation. Deputy President Boyce dismissed these claims after noting that Harwood provided no medical evidence to support his assertions regarding health conditions. The commission also rejected claims that he had completed training, finding instead that the scale and scope of the call avoidance put to bed any suggestion that the conduct was random.

Impact and Final Ruling

The ruling emphasized that Harwood demonstrated awareness of the correct processes but consciously chose not to follow them. Deputy President Boyce stated that the lengthy, repetitive, and extensive pattern of behavior could not be explained by IT issues, headset testing, or stress-related breaks. The decision highlighted that the employee was conscious that dialling his own number was not an appropriate method to resolve workplace issues.

Additionally, the commission ruled that Harwood's failure to follow managerial directions regarding unplanned absences warranted dismissal. The former employee had also been asked to provide medical evidence for future absences but failed to do so in some instances, further compounding the misconduct. Deputy President Boyce concluded that the case illustrated a complete absence of personal responsibility for the employee's own actions.

Deputy President Boyce ruled that the dismissal was not harsh, unjust, or unreasonable given the evidence. The application to overturn the termination was dismissed, confirming that Telstra acted within its rights to end the employment contract. The Daily Mail has contacted Joshua Harwood for comment regarding the final outcome of the proceedings.