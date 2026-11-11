First Cold Health Alert of Winter Issued for England as Temperatures Set to Drop to -6C

The UK Health Security Agency has issued its first cold health alert of the winter for north-west England and the West Midlands, as the Met Office forecasts temperatures to plummet to minus 6C overnight with frost and some snow in northern Scotland.

The UK is experiencing its first significant cold snap of the season, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing its first cold health alert of the winter.

A yellow alert is in force for north-west England and the West Midlands from 9am on Thursday to noon on Saturday. Other regions of England are currently unaffected. Temperatures are expected to plummet, with overnight lows possibly reaching minus 6C in some areas. The Met Office said harsh frost is likely over the next few days, and parts of northern Scotland could see some snow as cooler air is swept across the UK from the north.

Also read Cold Health Alert Issued for North West and West Midlands as Temperatures Fall

Drivers Scraping Cars Anticipated

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said drivers can expect to scrape their cars in the morning. He said: "The UK is heading towards what will feel like the first cold spell in late autumn, with temperatures likely to drop down towards minus 6C overnight for some in the coming days and a fairly harsh frost likely for some.

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" Mr Dixon added that snow is possible over higher ground in northern Scotland. "This isn't massively unusual for this time of year but could see a couple of centimetres accumulating over the very highest ground in the north of Scotland," he said. There is also a chance of snow in the far north of Scotland on Monday morning. Unsettled weather is expected in the north-west, with rain across western parts of Scotland on Saturday.

"As we get to Sunday, it's turning more widely unsettled with rain spreading across much of the country and some potentially fairly heavy showers at times through the day," Mr Dixon said. Met Office spokesman Paddy Manning said the next two days will likely bring "some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far".

Coldest Season Temperatures Expected

He said: "(On) Thursday night, Friday night, certainly we're expecting some rather cold temperatures, especially in rural areas in the south, but (there) possibly could be some isolated overnight lows, maybe even a touch below minus 5C in the odd place.

" He added: "It's not going to be super long-lasting, we expect things to turn a bit milder going into next week, but yeah, certainly the first pretty significant cold snap. " The lowest temperatures are likely to hit rural areas in the north-west and south of England, as well as southern Scotland, south-west and central Wales and the Midlands.

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While any snow is likely to be restricted to the hilltops of the Scottish Highlands, Mr Manning warned commuters may need to dig out their ice scrapers to tackle early morning frost. Last night was the coldest night of autumn so far for Scotland, with England and Northern Ireland also falling below freezing. The UKHSA said colder weather can lead to increased use of healthcare services and greater risk to life for vulnerable people.

Vulnerable Groups Urged To Check In

Dr Anya Gopfert, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: "This is the first cold-health alert of the winter, but we can expect more as we move further into the season. Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable.

We're also reminding people to take simple steps to stay warm and look after their health as temperatures begin to fall.

" Health leaders urged people to check on loved ones and neighbours. Experts said colder weather can also lead to increased risk for people aged over 65 and for people with certain health issues including heart and lung problems.