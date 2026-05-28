Temporary Accommodation Exacerbates Symptoms for Neurodivergent Children, Study Finds

A King's College London study and testimonies from families reveal how temporary housing worsens autism and sensory issues in children, leaving them as the 'hidden of the hidden' in homelessness policy.

Shantel Morris 's experience highlights the severe impact of temporary accommodation on neurodivergent children . After becoming homeless following a Section 21 eviction, Shantel and her eight-year-old son, who had shown signs of autism including head-banging, were placed in a former care home in southeast London.

The conditions were cramped, unclean, and noisy, exacerbating her son's autistic symptoms and triggering new obsessive-compulsive behaviours. Shantel described the environment as sensory-overloading, likening it to a glorified prison, which is particularly dangerous for non-verbal autistic children who cannot easily be contained. Her son's deterioration was directly tied to the stress and lack of space. After a year, Shantel secured rehousing following an official autism diagnosis for her son and negotiations with the council.

Inspired by their ordeal, she founded Morris Mission, a community interest company to support homeless neurodiverse children who fall through systemic gaps. She advocates for better collaboration between children's services and housing departments to provide extra support. Research from King's College London, conducted through the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Households in Temporary Accommodation, underscores that neurodivergent children are the "hidden of the hidden" in homelessness policy, ignored in both child poverty and homelessness strategies.

Dr Katherine Brickell, a co-author, emphasized that thousands of such children remain unrecognised. The BBC spoke to several families with similar struggles. Florence Payne has lived in temporary accommodation with her daughter since infancy, moving twice amid issues like rats and overcrowding. She believes the instability has made her daughter withdrawn and delayed in speech and social development, despite receiving specialist support.

Her daughter, awaiting an autism assessment, is happier at her grandmother's but retreats in the cramped temporary flat. Kieron, a single father, shares a small room with his eight-year-old autistic son. Despite helpful council officers, there is no specialist educational support for his son. Inflexible housing viewings forced him to bring his son along, leading to a stressful incident where the child urinated in front of prospective landlords, likely causing rejection.

Another anonymous single mother described how temporary accommodation massively impacted her neurodiverse teenage son: noise sensitivity disrupted his sleep, mood, and studies, prompting CAMHS to recommend he stay with a relative an hour away, adding logistical burdens. These cases reveal systemic failures: lack of sensory-friendly spaces, inadequate cross-departmental coordination, and the profound developmental harm caused by prolonged temporary housing. Families call for policy changes to address the unique needs of neurodivergent children in homelessness crises





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Autism Temporary Accommodation Homelessness Neurodivergent Children Sensory Overload King's College London Policy Gap Shantel Morris Morris Mission

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