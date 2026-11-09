Ten Family Members Drown in Rio de Janeiro Lake Tragedy

Ten people, including four children from the same family, drowned after their car plunged into a lake in Barra Mansa, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The incident occurred in the early morning hours, sparking a police investigation.

Ten members of a single family, including four children, have tragically drowned after their vehicle left the road and submerged in a lake in Barra Mansa, Brazil. The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of the morning in this municipality situated in the southern part of the state of Rio de Janeiro. Emergency services were alerted at dawn by a witness who discovered the overturned car floating in the water, but rescue efforts proved unsuccessful.

Immediate Rescue Attempts and Response

Specialist divers were immediately mobilized to recover the bodies from the lake after the witness reported the upturned vehicle. Distressing images from the scene showed the car submerged with only its wheels and parts of the underside visible above the waterline. Despite the rapid response by emergency crews, it was confirmed that all ten individuals inside the vehicle had perished.

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Victim Identification and Family Details

The victims are reported to originate from the neighboring municipality of Volta Redonda and are believed to belong to the same family. Although formal identification has not yet been completed, local sources describe the group as a couple, their children, grandchildren, and a niece. The deceased include four women, two men, a baby, two boys, and a girl.

Police Investigation and Cause of Death

Police have confirmed that all ten victims died from drowning, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is currently ongoing. It remains unclear how the vehicle ended up in the lake or how long the bodies had been submerged before the witness made the call. Authorities are working to determine the specific cause of the accident to rule out any foul play.

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Community Impact and Financial Support

The tragedy has deeply affected the local community in both Barra Mansa and Volta Redonda. A son of the unnamed couple has reportedly begun a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of the funerals for the ten victims. The incident has caused significant distress among residents who know the family and are mourning the sudden loss of so many lives.

Context of Recent Road Safety Incidents

This event follows another major road tragedy in Brazil in May, where sixteen members of a family were killed in a head-on collision on the BR-116 road in Bahia. That accident involved a van and a truck, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, and led to a three-day mourning period decreed by Bahia's governor Jeronimo Rodrigues.