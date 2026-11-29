Wakefield Council reviews ten alcohol licensing applications from businesses including Amazon, Aldi, and Popeyes. Public comments accepted until December 10 and 15 for these specific venue permits.

Wakefield Council is currently evaluating ten separate applications for alcohol licenses submitted by prominent businesses and local venues across the Wakefield district. The submissions include requests from Amazon, Aldi, and Popeyes, alongside several independent cafes and retail outlets seeking to expand or renew their operating permissions. These applications represent a significant shift in the licensing landscape for the area, as each entity requests specific timeframes for the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Core Licensing Details and Timeframes

Pontefract Masonic Hall Company Ltd has submitted a permit application to sell alcohol daily from midday until midnight at its premises located on Ackworth Road. The application also seeks permission to play both live and recorded music between 11pm and midnight, with additional provisions for late-night refreshment services extending from 11pm to 1am. The business operates as a private members' venue specifically designed to provide meeting facilities, dining options, and hospitality services exclusively for Freemasons.

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Amazon has applied for a distinct type of license to supply alcohol for consumption off the premises from its distribution centre situated at Silkwood Park in Wakefield. This request differs from on-site consumption permits and focuses on retail supply. Meanwhile, Aldi has submitted a license application to supply alcohol daily from 6am until midnight from its new supermarket located at Cathedral Retail Park in Wakefield. The new retail location is scheduled to open soon, and this license is integral to its operational readiness.

Stakeholder Positions and Venue Variations

Several other businesses are seeking to vary or renew existing licenses to accommodate specific customer needs. PLK Chicken UK Ltd has requested a premises license for Popeyes at Old Colorado Way in Castleford, aiming to allow late-night refreshment daily from 11pm until 5am. This extensive overnight window indicates a strategy to serve late-night diners in the Castleford area. Similarly, Cocktails Ltd has applied to renew the sex shop license for Pulse & Cocktails on Barnsdale Bar North in Pontefract, ensuring continuity of existing business operations.

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Spring Green Nurseries Ltd has applied for a premises license for The Bloom & Brew at its garden centre on Pontefract Road, Crofton. The requested permissions allow for the sale of alcohol for both on and off-premises consumption between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday hours reduced slightly to end at 4.30pm. This hybrid model combines retail gardening with hospitality services during daytime hours.

Rupabehen Patel has applied for a premises license for Keep in Touch convenience store on Albion Street in Castleford, seeking to allow the supply of alcohol for consumption off the premises between 6am and 10pm daily. In South Elmsall, Borough Park Retail Ltd has applied to vary the license for Grade Filling Station on Doncaster Road to permit the sale of alcohol 24 hours a day, representing the most extensive hourly availability among the applications.

Real-World Impact and Public Consultation Process

Proper Crafty Limited has requested a premises license for an art cafe located at Unit 7, Elephant and Castle Yard, Wakefield, aiming to integrate creative spaces with retail food and beverage services. Paitre Ltd has also applied for a premises license for a cafe and deli at Unit 8, Unity Hall, Wakefield, to allow the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises between 8am and 11pm daily. These applications reflect a growing trend toward multi-functional community spaces that combine dining, retail, and social activities.

The public has been invited to review these applications and submit any comments or representations. Members of the public have until December 10 to comment on the applications under consideration, which includes the major retail and hospitality venues. A separate closing date of December 15 applies to other specific applications within the batch.

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Interested parties may send their comments and representations in writing to the Licensing Office at Wakefield Council, Wakefield One, PO Box 700, Burton Street, Wakefield, WF1 2EB. Alternatively, comments can be submitted via email to the designated council contact. These submissions will be weighed by the licensing committee as they determine whether to approve, deny, or modify the requested hours and conditions for each of the ten businesses.