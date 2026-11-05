Tennessee Convict Jacob Morley Captured After Prison Escape and Truck Theft

Jacob Morley, a Tennessee life-sentence convict, was arrested in Missouri after fleeing prison, stealing a truck, and evading capture for over a week.

Tennessee inmate Jacob Morley, 28, was apprehended by law enforcement officials in Missouri more than a week after he escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville. Morley, who is serving a life sentence for the 2022 killing of his co-worker Cody Birchfield, fled the facility on the night of October 25 and evaded capture until authorities located his abandoned truck near Norborne, Missouri.

Escape From Northwest Correctional Complex

On October 25 at approximately 11:30 pm, Morley breached the security perimeter of the Northwest Correctional Complex by cutting through the facility's fences. The inmate, who was still wearing his prison uniform at the time of the breakout, managed to exit the secure area undetected. The escape was discovered shortly after he had already made significant distance from the prison grounds.

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Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and local police launched an immediate manhunt after the breach was confirmed. Morley was classified as a high-priority fugitive due to the violent nature of his original conviction. The initial phase of the investigation focused on tracing his movements immediately after leaving the Tiptonville facility.

The Marion Farm Incident And Vehicle Theft

Morley traveled approximately 127 miles from the prison to a rural property near Marion, Illinois, located in Williamson County. He gained access to a hunting shed on a farm that is only occasionally used by its owners. During his stay at this location, the fugitive spent time drinking beer and preparing garlic bread, according to Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich.

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Before departing the property, Morley allegedly stole a white 2008 Ford F-350 truck with Tennessee license plates. He also took several items from the farm, including clothes and three firearms. Authorities later recovered two rifles and a shotgun from inside the stolen vehicle. The theft of these weapons significantly heightened the danger level associated with his escape.

Strange Note Left For Property Owners

Before he abandoned the stolen truck and continued his flight, Morley left a handwritten note addressed to the owners of the Marion property. Sheriff Jeff Diederich stated that the letter contained an apology for stealing the truck and a message telling his mother he loved her. The note also included specific personal information that helped investigators confirm his identity and location.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured footage of Morley walking away from the farm and traveling along the state highway. Law enforcement agents used these images to track his progression, although they eventually lost visual contact with him as he moved further south. The truck was found by Marion police Lt Justin Dwyer approximately 24 hours after it was abandoned near Marion.

Manhunt And Capture In Missouri

For eight days after the truck was found, Morley remained at large and was considered dangerous. He was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list, with an initial reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. This reward was later increased by an additional $15,000 on the Wednesday following his capture.

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Investigators tracked the stolen truck using automatic license plate reader technology. Morley had traveled south on Missouri Route 291, covering more than 300 miles from Marion. His vehicle eventually became stuck in the mud in an area near Kansas City. Authorities intercepted him near Norborne, Missouri, located about 50 miles east-northeast of Kansas City, using a combination of roadside cameras and helicopter surveillance.

Legal Charges And Federal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Morley was transported to the Lafayette County Jail in Lexington, Missouri. Justin Ewing, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, confirmed his custody. The inmate now faces serious legal consequences in both Tennessee and Missouri for his actions during the week-long escape.

In federal court in Tennessee, Morley was charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. In Missouri, he faced an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after admitting to the escape and theft of the three guns. Officials have stated that there is no evidence yet suggesting anyone helped him during the escape, leaving his decision to head to Marion as a mystery.