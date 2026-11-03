Tennessee Escapee Jacob Morley Captured in Missouri After 800 Mile Flee

Jacob Allen Morley, who escaped a Tennessee prison in October after serving time for murder, was captured in Missouri. The inmate traveled 800 miles before his arrest near Kansas City.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation authorities have apprehended Jacob Allen Morley, the 28-year-old inmate who fled the Northwest Correctional Complex seven days prior. The capture occurred near Kansas City in Missouri on Tuesday, bringing an end to a massive multi-state manhunt that began after prison officials discovered Morley was missing around 11.30pm on October 25.

Morley, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of his coworker Cody Birchfield, was located wearing a camouflage sweatshirt while holding his handcuffed hands behind his back. Surveillance footage shared by officials showed him sporting the same red beard and black glasses he wore during his escape, displaying a smug expression as he was taken into custody.

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Murder Conviction and Prison Breach Details

Morley was originally sentenced to life behind bars for killing Cody Birchfield, 34, in February 2022. The victim, who worked alongside Morley at Oliver Wood Working in Elizabethton, Tennessee, was discovered buried underneath Morley's residence in March of that year. The gravity of this violent crime prompted the intensive effort to recapture the offender after his disappearance.

Investigators have yet to reveal specific details regarding how Morley breached the security fence at the Tiptonville prison or how he went undetected initially. Authorities confirmed that the inmate managed to exit the facility wearing his prison uniform, triggering an immediate and expansive search operation that quickly drew resources from multiple jurisdictions.

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Stolen Vehicle and Extensive Flight Path

Law enforcement revealed on Monday that Morley stole a pickup truck shortly after breaking free, facilitating his rapid movement away from the prison grounds. Police expanded their search to nearby buildings and structures, eventually obtaining surveillance footage showing Morley stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 belonging to the Lindamood Planting Company.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently located in Marion, Illinois, a location approximately 500 miles by car from the Tennessee prison. By the time of his final capture on Tuesday, Morley had traveled roughly 800 miles away from the jail, covering a significant distance before being stopped by authorities in Missouri.

Law Enforcement Response and Next Steps

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led the coordinated effort to locate the fugitive, sharing visual evidence of his appearance to aid in the identification process. The successful capture near Kansas City marks the conclusion of the immediate search phase, although official statements indicated that further updates would follow as the investigation continues.

As of the time of capture, officials have not provided a full account of the exact methods Morley used to bypass perimeter defenses. The details regarding the security failure at the Northwest Correctional Complex remain under review as authorities work to understand how the escape proceeded undetected for several days.