Tennis Star Taylor Fritz and Influencer Morgan Riddle Reportedly Split

After six years, the tennis world's power couple, Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, have reportedly broken up, with Riddle moving to New York City. Sources suggest differing career paths and Riddle's rise as a fashion icon played a role in the split. Despite the breakup, they remain on friendly terms, and Riddle continues to support Fritz's career.

The tennis world's once 'It' couple, Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle , have reportedly ended their relationship, according to sources. After weeks of speculation, a source confirmed to the Daily Mail that the couple has split, with Riddle relocating to New York City a few months ago. The breakup, kept largely under wraps, comes as a surprise to many fans who have followed their relationship for the past six years.

Conflicting work schedules and Riddle's burgeoning career as a social media influencer and fashion icon are believed to have contributed to the split. The source emphasized that there was no lingering resentment, particularly from Riddle, who credits her association with tennis for launching her career. While Fritz isn't known for being unfaithful, Riddle's career aspirations have shifted, and she no longer wanted to be solely defined by her connection to tennis. The ongoing speculation stemmed partly from the fact that both Riddle and Fritz still follow each other on Instagram, and they have maintained a degree of ambiguity regarding the breakup rumors. Riddle herself added fuel to the fire, playfully responding to a social media post that joked about their split. Although the source affirmed the breakup, they also noted that the exes appear to be on good terms, as Riddle attended the Indian Wells Open in March and supported Fritz at the Miami Open later that month. Her move to New York City appears to have been a decisive factor in the breakup, as Riddle focuses on advancing her career in fashion and social media. According to the source, Riddle is embracing her new life in New York, and it became evident to others when she began speaking less about tennis. \Tennis insider Craig Shapiro also alluded to the split on X, further solidifying the rumors. Speculation first surfaced on Reddit last month, as fans noticed Riddle's removal of tennis-related content from her Instagram, where she has a substantial following. It was observed that she had deleted a tennis ball emoji from her bio and had reduced her engagement with Fritz's posts. Instead, Riddle has been actively promoting The 400 Club, a company she co-founded to connect sports brands with female fans through campaigns and collaborations. She has also been sharing her experiences in New York, including attending New York Fashion Week in February. Riddle, known for her stylish courtside attire, has gained recognition from publications like Harper's Bazaar and The Athletic for her influence on 'tennis style' and the popularization of 'tenniscore,' as she forges her path as a rising fashion icon. Her career trajectory is a significant departure from her Midwestern roots, where she grew up in a place that ice hockey was the dominant sport. She graduated from Wagner College in New York with a degree in English language and literature in 2019. Previously, she worked as a media director at Love Your Melon. Fritz, who was raised near San Diego, initially contacted Riddle through the celebrity dating app Raya in early 2020. Fritz had previously been married to Raquel Pedraza, with whom he has a son, before they divorced in 2019. Riddle herself admitted to not knowing much about Fritz or his tennis ranking when they first connected, highlighting that their initial date was to watch the horror film Midsommar during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their relationship was a fusion of the glamorous world of professional tennis and the rapidly evolving landscape of social media influence, captivating fans worldwide until their recent separation





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