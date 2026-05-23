Tense Canadian GP sprint battle between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, with Ralph Schumacher's assessment

The article details the high-stakes confrontation between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli during the Canadian GP sprint in Montreal. Ralph Schumacher expresses his opinion on Antonelli's radio outburst during the race.

Ralf Schumacher: Kimi Antonelli's Canada radio outburst a`step too far`, but shows champion material The incident flared up between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in Canada during the 23-lap sprint.

Cause of death released for NASCAR great Kyle Busch Antonelli charged Russell for pushing him off the track. Toto Wolff had to intervene on the team radio. In subsequent conversation, Antonelli clarified that Mercedes' internal rules might have been misunderstood. Russell insisted that he didn't change his approach to racing. The two had a close battle during the Canadian GP





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George Russell Snatches Sprint Pole at Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes Team-mate Kimi Antonelli SecondGeorge Russell bounced back after a difficult recent run to beat Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli to sprint pole at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Briton, who is 20 points adrift of the Italian after four races this season, headed Antonelli by 0.068 seconds after being fastest on both runs in final qualifying.

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F1 Canadian GP: George Russell wins sprint after Kimi Antonelli clashRussell kept his cool and prevailed in the Montreal sprint race, as Antonelli desperately tried – and failed – to snatch the win away

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