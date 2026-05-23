Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price face public scrutiny and internal tension during their lavish 30,000 pound honeymoon in Spain.

The sun-drenched streets of Marbella , Spain, usually serve as a backdrop for romance and relaxation, but for newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price , the atmosphere appeared decidedly strained.

During their lavish honeymoon, which is estimated to cost approximately 30,000 pounds, the couple was spotted in a moment of visible friction. Witnesses observed a tense exchange between the two, with Noah Price, an aspiring boxer, gesturing emphatically with his arms thrown in the air, suggesting a heated disagreement. Despite the opulence of their surroundings, the pair seemed far from the blissful state typically associated with recent marriage.

They were later seen sitting on a nearby bench, looking noticeably glum while surrounded by various shopping bags, their facial expressions contrasting sharply with the vibrant energy of the Spanish resort town. The couple's fashion choices did not go unnoticed, as they were both clad in striking, eye-catching ensembles inspired by the luxury house of Versace.

Venezuela, the 16-year-old daughter of boxing icon Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, leaned into the high-fashion aesthetic, showcasing a tan accentuated by a 1,300-pound bikini. To complete her look, she paired the expensive swimwear with a matching hat and trainers, embodying a blend of luxury and casual holiday wear. This extravagant display comes shortly after their wedding ceremony, which took place at the historic Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man.

The union between the teenage bride and the 19-year-old groom has drawn significant media attention, given the high profile of the Fury family and the youthful age of the couple. Beyond the immediate stresses of their honeymoon, Venezuela and Noah have found themselves embroiled in a social media debate regarding their future living arrangements. Upon their return from Spain, the newlyweds are expected to settle into a modest marital residence located in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

However, the nature of this home has become a point of contention among online critics, many of whom have labeled the property a caravan. Not taking the criticism lightly, Venezuela took to TikTok to clarify the situation, insisting that the dwelling is not a caravan but rather a static home or a chalet.

She expressed her desire to set the record straight, emphasizing the distinction between a mobile unit and a permanent static structure, though the clarification did little to stifle the mockery from some quarters of the internet. The reaction to Venezuela's TikTok video was swift and often satirical. Some followers mocked the modesty of the home with automotive jokes, suggesting that her bedside table might have a glove box or that her kitchen sink might come equipped with cruise control.

One particularly witty commenter joked that her home must have a clutch. Far from being deterred by the sarcasm, Venezuela responded in a manner that her supporters have described as iconic. She countered the clutch comment by stating that the home is automatic, asserting that they do not deal with clutches in their circle. This spirited defense has garnered her a wave of admiration from fans who view her as confident and witty.

While some continue to scrutinize the couple's lifestyle and choices, many others have flooded the comments with messages of love and congratulations, praising them as the cutest couple and expressing happiness for their new journey together as husband and wife





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