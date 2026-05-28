Tenth person dies in Kent heatwave as thousands face water supply issues

A teenage boy has become the tenth person to die in open water during this month's heatwave in Kent, while thousands of people are facing water supply issues due to high demand.

A teenage boy has become the tenth person to die in open water during this month's heatwave. Emergency services rushed to a pond off Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe, Kent, yesterday afternoon following reports of concern after a young boxer entered the water near Northfleet at around 2.15pm.

Police confirmed on Thursday morning that the body of a teenage boy was recovered following a search operation. The latest death follows those of at least nine other people in incidents in the sea and in lakes during the Bank Holiday heatwave, which saw temperatures reach 35C in some parts of the country. Seven teenagers, a grandfather in his 60s and a woman in her 70s are known to have died - including two teenagers pulled from the water yesterday.

Kent Police said in a statement: Kent Police was called to Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe at 2.55pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 following a report of concern for a swimmer in a pond. Officers attended along with the Kent Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service, where the body of a teenage boy was recovered. His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The heatwave might have claimed its tenth swimming victim, after a young boxer was reported missing in Kent yesterday afternoon Emergency services rushed to the scene near Northfleet, where a major operation is underway Thousands of people in Kent have been asked to use water for essential purposes only, after the high demand during the heatwave caused supply issues. In Whitstable on Thursday, 8,000 customers were without any supply, as they were pictured queuing at a bottled water collection point outside a Sainsbury's.

South East Water incident manager Steve Benton said that Whitstable's tap water supply is expected to return later on Thursday, but may be intermittent over the weekend. He also confirmed that currently 7,000 customers are experiencing low pressure or intermittent supply in Tankerton, Ashford and surrounding areas, Ulcombe, Cranbrook, Coxheath and Headcorn. Another 7,000 customers are at risk of experiencing some supply loss today, he added.

Mr Benton said: Customers across Kent are still experiencing water supply issues due to extremely high demand during the very hot weather. We are doing everything we can to get treated water into our storage reservoirs, but some customers will continue to have intermittent water supply until these levels have been restored.

According to the water company it pumped 628 million litres of water to customers on Wednesday, and over the weekend it treated and pumped more than 100 million litres more than the daily average for May. Mr Benton apologised to customers and said we will continue to do all we can to prevent and resolve the issues.

Matthew Dean, South East Water's head of operations control, said around 18,000 customers were experiencing water supply issues, and some would have intermittent supply until reservoir levels were restored. Mr Dean said: In preparation for this we have informed customers that while they have a supply they should put aside some water for essential use. We are continuing to ask customers in supply to use water for essential purposes only - for drinking, washing and cooking.

We have bottled water collection stations already set up and are monitoring. Kent County Council announced today that it would step up public scrutiny of water supply, quality and infrastructure in the county following a series of water outages in recent days, leaving residents fed up. The council said it would set up a new strategic partnership to oversee water resilience in the county following the latest outages.

The Kent Water Resilience Partnership will be chaired by council leader Linden Kemkaran and include water companies, local authorities, regulators and others to focus on planning, performance and to show publicly how water issues are being addressed. Ms Kemkaran said: People across Kent are fed up with being left without water or having their supply disrupted, sometimes for days at a time, and not getting clear answers about what's gone wrong or when it will be fixed.

That's simply not good enough. The council boss said while the authority does not have direct power over water companies, we do have a responsibility to stand up for Kent. She added: At the moment, responsibility is too fragmented and there is no single place where the whole system is being looked at. This partnership intends to change that.

It will shine a light on the issues affecting Kent and make sure there is clear, open scrutiny of how those responsible are responding. The move follows calls from the Green group at Kent County Council for the authority to declare a Kent Water Supply Emergency and create a plan to rectify the situation if water supply in the county is not fit for purpose





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Kent Heatwave Water Supply Issues Teenage Boy Dies Open Water Deaths South East Water Kent County Council

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