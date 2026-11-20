Teresa Giudice insists her daughters love stepdad Luis Ruelas following daughter Milania's simple assault charge and recent mental health struggles, detailing the family's blended dynamic.

Teresa Giudice has publicly addressed the complex family dynamics surrounding her husband, Luis Ruelas, asserting that her daughters maintain a loving relationship with him. This statement comes less than a month after her daughter, Milania Giudice, faced criminal charges for an alleged domestic incident at their Montville, New Jersey residence. The reality television star emphasized the positive bond between her stepchildren and her spouse, contrasting it with negative experiences she has heard from friends.

Milania Giudice Faces Assault Charges

Milania Giudice, aged twenty, was arrested at the family home on May fourteen and charged with simple assault. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, her sister Gabriella, aged twenty-two, contacted emergency services to report that Milania was behaving erratically. Gabriella told dispatchers that her sister was throwing food and candles around the property, creating a chaotic environment that necessitated law enforcement intervention.

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A New Jersey judge read the specific charges against Milania during a court appearance on July fourteen. The indictment states that she knowingly caused bodily injury to another person, specifically by striking the victim, identified as L.R., in the head with her fist. The charge notes that this action caused redness to the middle of the victim's forehead during a domestic dispute, with L.R. presumed to be Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Defends Her Husband's Role

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Teresa Giudice, aged fifty-four, dismissed any notion of hostility between her stepchildren and her husband. She described Ruelas as an amazing stepdad and stated that her daughters love him. She highlighted that she feels fortunate for this relationship, noting that she has heard stories from friends whose children had difficult experiences with their stepfathers, which made her appreciate the difference in her own family.

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Teresa, who released her memoir The Queen of New Jersey recently, described her feelings upon meeting Ruelas as being on cloud nine. She told the outlet that everything is beautiful and that they are still in their honeymoon phase. She characterized the process of becoming a blended family as very easy and really beautiful, despite the challenges of integrating five independent young adults into one household.

Family Struggles and Legal Drama

The family dynamic has faced significant turbulence, particularly regarding Milania's well-being. Teresa revealed in her book that Milania and Ruelas's son, Louie Jr., initially struggled to get along. Milania had an outburst where she stormed through the house yelling at him, but Louie Jr. handled the situation by giving her space to calm down. Teresa praised his maturity in navigating life with five Giudice women.

More recently, the family has dealt with Milania's public meltdowns, including an incident at Tampa International Airport in September. Body camera footage shows Teresa telling police that Milania had fentanyl in her system, though Milania claimed she was laced. It was later revealed that she had been hospitalized for suicidal thoughts and a mental breakdown, and was under a seventy-two-hour hold with a counselor.

Ongoing Challenges for the Family

Amid these legal and mental health struggles, Milania also faced personal tragedy. She lost her best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in a terrible and tragic accident at the end of July. The University of Tampa student has since been on the road to recovery, but the cumulative stress on the family remains high.

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Teresa Giudice noted that all her daughters are struggling with their father, Joe Giudice, not being around. Joe has been living in the Bahamas since his deportation in twenty-nineteen. Teresa is actively pleading with President Donald Trump to bring him home. She shares four daughters with Joe: Gia, aged twenty-five, Gabriella, aged twenty-two, Milania, aged twenty, and Audriana, aged seventeen.