Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Arrested for Assault

Milania Giudice, the daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, was arrested for assault last month, according to The Daily Mail. She was accused of causing bodily injury and simple assault following an alleged incident in New Jersey on May 14 at 6.12pm.

Teresa Giudice 's daughter Milania was arrested for assault last month, The Daily Mail can confirm. Milania, who RHONJ star Giudice shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice , was accused of 'causing bodily injury' and 'simple assault' following an alleged incident in New Jersey on May 14 at 6.12pm.

She was arrested by Montville Township Police with the case filed under 'domestic violence/confidential.

' Milania was scheduled to appear in court on May 19. The outcome of the case is currently unknown. Court records do not identify an alleged victim or provide any detail on the nature of the incident. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for further comment.

Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania was arrested for assault last month, The Daily Mail can confirm. Milania has not publicly addressed the alleged incident - which came at the end of her sophomore year at the University of Tampa. As well as Milania, Giudice, 54, shares Gia, 21, as well as Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 16, with ex-husband Joe, 54.

The former couple were heavily featured on The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, even covering their fraud conviction that sent them to prison. In 2009, the former couple filed for bankruptcy, which set off a chain of legal battles culminating in the two being convicted for various forms of fraud.

Five years later, the two were handed prison sentences; Joe's status as an illegal immigrant was also brought into question, as he had never gained citizenship despite living in the United States since he was a year old. At the end of his time being incarcerated, Joe went to live with his family in Italy to await the results of his deportation hearing and subsequent appeals.

The Giudices separated in December of 2019, months after Joe was released, and finalized their divorce in September. Giudice is now married to Luis Ruelas. Joe later moved to the Bahamas, where his daughters now take turns visiting him





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Milania Giudice Arrested For Assault The Daily Mail Montville Township Police Domestic Violence/Confidential Appeared In Court On May 19 Outcome Of The Case Is Currently Unknown Giudice Joe Giudice RHONJ Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fraud Conviction Bankruptcy Convicted For Various Forms Of Fraud Prison Sentences Joe's Status As An Illegal Immigrant Deportation Hearing And Subsequent Appeals Giudice Is Now Married To Luis Ruelas Joe Later Moved To The Bahamas Daughters Now Take Turns Visiting Him

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New digital platform treats insomnia and anxiety in seniorsCognitive behavioral therapies for insomnia (CBT-I) are increasingly being delivered online in order to improve accessibility.

Read more »

Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Song Black Prada DressEllie Goulding has spoken about her new song Black Prada Dress, which she says is about her battle with insecurities. The singer, 39, has announced her return to music with her new album I Know Too Much.

Read more »

Emmerdale announces arrival of new Sugden in aftermath of dramatic new storylineThere's a new arrival for the Sugden clan in an exciting new chapter for the iconic family in the ITV soap

Read more »

This fresh-looking PC case from Phanteks gives your GPU a room with a viewI don't need a new case, I don't need a new case, I don't need a new case…

Read more »