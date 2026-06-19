Terrific deal on a rotary clothes dryer that's 'strong and sturdy' and 'terrific'

Shoppers are calling a deal on a rotary clothes dryer 'terrific'. The Livio Rotary Airer 45m Outdoor Clothes Dryer is currently reduced from £44.99 to £35.99 with the code SUMMER10 on Yimbly, owned by this site's parent company ReachPLC. This is cheaper than the same clothes dryer on Amazon, where it costs £39.99 with a peg bag and 50 pegs - although that price is taken down to £19.99 without a peg bag, discounted from £23.99.

With the warmer weather well and truly here, shoppers might want to start drying their laundry outside. After all, if you have the space for it, it's cheaper than running the dryer - plus, air-dried clothes tend to smell better and dry quicker.

All customers need is a suitable washing line - and now, there's a deal on one that shoppers are calling 'terrific'. The Livio Rotary Airer 45m Outdoor Clothes Dryer is currently reduced from £44.99 to £35.99 with the code SUMMER10 on Yimbly, owned by this site's parent company ReachPLC.

This is cheaper than the same clothes dryer on Amazon, where it costs £39.99 with a peg bag and 50 pegs - although that price is taken down to £19.99 without a peg bag, discounted from £23.99. The rotary clothes dryer promises to make 'outdoor laundry drying simple and efficient', with the Yimbly product coming with the 45m rotary airer, 50 strong pegs, a peg bag, ground spike and protective cover.

It's described as weather resistant, giving plenty of space to dry bedding, towels, clothes and more. The ground spike means the clothes dryer is 'stable and secure' upon installation, and the pegs are designed to 'help minimise marks on delicate fabrics', but are strong enough to keep clothes in place when the wind blows. Plus, the protective cover keeps the airer 'clean when not in use'. FYI, its dimensions are as follows: H197 x W220 x D220cm.

As an alternative, Argos has what looks like the Rolls-Royce of rotary garden clothes dryers. The Brabantia 60m Lift-O-Matic Washing Line has been described by one buyer as the best washing line by far and it has been reduced from £95 to £71.25. Get the Livio Rotary Airer 45m Outdoor Clothes Dryer The Livio Rotary Airer 45m Outdoor Clothes Dryer is available from Yimbly The 45m clothes dryer comes with a bag of 50 pegs.

£35.99 Yimbly Buy here Meanwhile, Debenhams has the Nestlune Rotary Airer 4 Arm 50m Outdoor Clothes Line for £59.99. It has a 50m capacity and qualifies for free delivery with the code EXPRESSDEL. Over at Amazon, the Livio Rotary Airer has garnered an average 4.4 star rating from over 1,800 reviews. One shopper said: Easy to install, plenty of line space, well made, and for me easy to fold down and put up again.

Another added: So much better than others in the past. Powder coated finish rather than paint so will not rust or peel. Easier to put up than others. Adjustable tension.

Terrific. Even better than expected. We are thrilled with it. While a third said simply: Value for money, plenty of room for washing.

Other shoppers described it as strong and sturdy and one liked the easy-to-use clip that enables you to use hangers on the washing line. One customer had a slight critique to share, saying: Easy to install, and the cover is great as it keeps the line clean and spider free when not in use.

One suggestion would be to put a drain hole in the spike, my old one rusted through at base, so if it had a drain hole it would prolong life. A few shoppers felt that the lines weren't long enough to dry bedding, with one saying as part of a longer review: Good enough for clothes but definitely no good for drying bedding items, lines aren't long enough.

The Livio Rotary Airer 45m Outdoor Clothes Dryer is available from Yimbly with a discount, thanks to the code SUMMER10





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Livio Rotary Airer 45M Outdoor Clothes Dryer Yimbly Reachplc Rotary Clothes Dryer Terrific Deal

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