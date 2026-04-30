Terror in Golders Green: Knifeman Targets Jewish Community in Latest Antisemitic Attack

A knife-wielding attacker injured two Jewish men in Golders Green, London, in an incident classified as a terrorist act. The attack is part of a rising wave of antisemitic violence, prompting fear and anger within the Jewish community. Police are investigating the suspect’s background, while the Met Police chief faces calls to resign amid growing concerns over public safety.

A harrowing incident unfolded in Golders Green , north London , as a knife-wielding attacker targeted Jewish residents, leaving two men injured and the community in shock.

Natalie Mahalla, a 31-year-old mother from Hendon, recounted the terrifying moment she narrowly escaped the assailant while pushing her one-year-old son in a pram. Two Israeli men in a nearby car had shouted warnings in Hebrew, alerting her to the approaching danger. Mahalla, along with an elderly woman, rushed into a nearby shop for safety before calling the police.

The attacker, described as having an 'aggressive' expression, proceeded to stab Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, before attempting to harm others, including police officers, who eventually Tasered and arrested him. A 45-year-old man has been detained, and authorities have classified the incident as a terrorist act, with counter-terrorism units investigating his background and nationality. The attack is part of a disturbing pattern of violence against the Jewish community in the UK.

Just minutes away from the stabbing site, four Jewish community ambulances were firebombed last month, and arson attacks have targeted synagogues and a memorial wall in Golders Green. In October, two Jewish men were killed when Jihad Al-Shamie rammed his car into Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur. Mahalla expressed deep anger and fear, stating that the Jewish community feels increasingly vulnerable, especially with protests chanting 'Globalize the Intifada.

' She described the rising antisemitic violence as unprecedented, noting that she now feels compelled to move to Israel, where she believes it is safer to practice her faith without constant fear. The Met Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, faced backlash from bystanders at the scene, with calls for his resignation amid growing concerns over the safety of Jewish Londoners.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was reportedly known to both police and the Government’s Prevent deradicalisation programme, with a prior history of violent offenses. While the extremist group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (HAYI) claimed responsibility for the attack, authorities have treated this claim with skepticism. Sir Mark Rowley acknowledged the community’s fear and anger but insisted that the police were taking all necessary measures to protect residents.

The incident has reignited debates about antisemitism and public safety, with many questioning the effectiveness of current security measures. Mahalla’s account underscores the deep-seated anxiety within the Jewish community, as they navigate a climate of increasing hostility and violence





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