Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Shares Life-Changing Parkinson's Treatment Results

Rebecca Crews opens up about her experience with focused ultrasound (FUS), a non-invasive treatment that alleviated Parkinson's symptoms. The procedure has restored her ability to write and reduced tremors, offering a glimpse of hope for those with the disease.

Rebecca Crews , the wife of actor Terry Crews , has shared details about her experience with a groundbreaking Parkinson's treatment that significantly reduced her tremors. After living with the neurodegenerative disorder for 11 years, Rebecca underwent focused ultrasound (FUS), a non-invasive procedure utilizing sound waves to target specific areas of the brain.

The treatment, which she describes as life-changing, has allowed her to regain control over simple tasks that were once difficult due to the disease's symptoms. This revelation offers a beacon of hope for others battling Parkinson's disease, highlighting the potential of innovative medical approaches to improve quality of life.\Rebecca's journey with Parkinson's began around 2012, with initial symptoms presenting as numbness and a subsequent limp in her left foot. The condition gradually progressed, leading to tremors that impacted her daily activities. Recognizing the severity of her condition, Terry Crews, ever the supportive husband, encouraged Rebecca to explore FUS. The procedure involves directing sound waves into the brain, precisely targeting the areas responsible for the tremors and other motor symptoms. During the five-hour treatment, Crews, who was working overseas at the time, remained connected with the medical team via phone, closely monitoring his wife's progress. Rebecca experienced positive results very quickly, noticing immediate improvements in her ability to perform daily functions such as writing, dressing herself and a marked decrease in her tremors. She shared how she could write and sign her name in perfectly legible handwriting, something she was unable to do before the procedure. She expresses gratitude for the new ability to write with her right hand for the first time in three years, and how she can lift her leg without holding onto a table or anything.\The positive impact of FUS on Rebecca's life is a testament to the advancements in medical technology, offering a new approach to managing the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Dr. Vivek Buch, a neurosurgeon at Stanford University, emphasizes the significance of this emerging technology, noting that it restores control over essential life functions. Rebecca plans to undergo a second FUS procedure to address symptoms on the left side of her body, indicating her continued commitment to seeking relief from the debilitating effects of Parkinson's. The couple's journey underscores the importance of unwavering support and proactive medical intervention when managing chronic illnesses. The shared experience highlights the emotional toll of the disease, and their determination to face it together with resilience. The Crews' openness about their experience with the disease and the treatment also helps raise awareness and offers the potential to empower others who are living with Parkinson's and their families





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parkinson's Disease Focused Ultrasound (FUS) Rebecca Crews Terry Crews Medical Treatment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strait of Hormuz: Tanker Crews Face Mental Health Crisis Amidst Blockade and FearSeafarers in the Strait of Hormuz are suffering from severe mental health issues due to the ongoing blockade and the constant threat of attack, raising concerns about the global oil supply chain and international relations. The situation is exacerbated by the uncertainty surrounding the waterway's future, with many sailors refusing to sail even if the strait reopens.

Read more »

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Tanker Crews Face Mental Breakdowns Amidst Ongoing BlockadeSeafarers trapped in the Strait of Hormuz are suffering severe mental health issues due to the ongoing blockade and threat of attacks, even after a supposed ceasefire agreement. The crisis has trapped thousands of ships and crew, impacting global oil markets and creating a dire humanitarian situation.

Read more »

Reports of 'suspicious items' found as emergency crews rush to areaPolice remained at the scene on Friday

Read more »

World Parkinson's Day: 'I was angry with diagnosis at 50'Alison Butt says finding a Parkinson's support group has helped her accept her diagnosis.

Read more »

Multiple emergency crews at scene of A42 crash as road closed near East Midlands AirportA carriageway and a slip road have been shut off

Read more »

Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Shares Success of Innovative Parkinson's Treatment: Focused Ultrasound Halts TremorsRebecca Crews, wife of actor Terry Crews, details her experience with focused ultrasound (FUS), a non-invasive treatment that has significantly reduced Parkinson's disease tremors and restored her ability to write and regain movement. This story highlights the procedure's impact and the couple's resilience.

Read more »