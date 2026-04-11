Terry Crews' Wife Rebecca Shares Success of Innovative Parkinson's Treatment: Focused Ultrasound Halts Tremors

Rebecca Crews, wife of actor Terry Crews, details her experience with focused ultrasound (FUS), a non-invasive treatment that has significantly reduced Parkinson's disease tremors and restored her ability to write and regain movement. This story highlights the procedure's impact and the couple's resilience.

Rebecca Crews , the wife of actor Terry Crews , has shared details about a groundbreaking Parkinson's treatment that has significantly reduced the tremors caused by the disease. The 60-year-old recently underwent a non-invasive procedure known as focused ultrasound (FUS), a technique that utilizes sound waves directed into the brain to alleviate symptoms.

In an interview with People magazine, Rebecca revealed that the treatment has restored her ability to write and eliminated the shaking she experienced on the right side of her body. 'I feel good. I’m able to write my name and my dates, and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years,' she stated, expressing a sense of renewed normalcy. Rebecca has been battling the neurodegenerative condition for eleven years, a period spanning a significant portion of her 36-year marriage to Terry Crews. She chose to publicly disclose her diagnosis only recently, motivated by the positive outcomes of the FUS procedure and a desire to offer hope to others facing similar challenges. The progressive and currently incurable neurological disorder, Parkinson's disease, is characterized by a range of debilitating symptoms, including muscle stiffness, slowness of movement, tremors, sleep disturbances, chronic fatigue, and an overall diminished quality of life. The disease can lead to severe disability, impacting basic daily functions. The treatment, a testament to advancements in medical technology, lasts approximately five hours. Rebecca's husband, Terry Crews, was instrumental in encouraging her to explore FUS as a potential treatment option. He shared his experience of staying connected via phone with the medical team while she underwent the procedure, demonstrating his unwavering support during the process. The impact of the treatment on Rebecca's life was almost immediate. She described realizing the positive effects within hours of the procedure. For instance, Rebecca found herself able to lift her leg and put on pants without needing support, a task previously impossible due to the tremors. She also rediscovered the ability to write legibly, a capability lost to the disease. \Terry Crews was overseas for work during the procedure, but remained deeply involved, staying on the phone with doctors throughout. He described the moment he learned of the successful outcome as a 'beautiful moment,' highlighting the emotional relief and joy he experienced. The couple shares five adult children, and the journey of managing Parkinson's has been a shared experience. 'It's definitely been hard to watch her on those days when I see her so worn out by this,' Crews said, emphasizing the strain the condition has placed on his wife. The couple's resilience in the face of adversity is evident in their openness about the challenges of the disease. Rebecca's first symptoms began around 2012, manifesting as numbness in her left foot, which progressed to a limp. Initially, medical professionals attributed the limp to overexertion from exercise. However, subtle changes in her physical movement, such as her left arm not swinging as much as her right during workouts, triggered further investigation. The tremors, which later began to affect her hand, particularly when applying lip gloss, led to the eventual diagnosis. Rebecca recognized the tremor because her grandmother had also suffered from tremors. She is scheduled to undergo a second FUS procedure to address symptoms on the left side of her body in September, signaling her continued commitment to managing the disease and improving her quality of life. The FUS procedure, considered an emerging technology, represents a significant step forward in treating Parkinson's symptoms. As neurosurgeon Dr. Vivek Buch of Stanford University pointed out, the procedure helps patients regain control over fundamental activities, such as eating and dressing, which significantly enhances their quality of life. \The impact of FUS extends beyond the physical; it offers a profound psychological boost to those living with Parkinson's, enabling them to regain a degree of independence and self-sufficiency. The focus on this innovative approach emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and proactive treatment strategies in the management of neurodegenerative disorders. The story highlights the strength of the Crews' relationship and their determination to face challenges together. Her announcement of her condition was made on the Today show. This level of openness can serve as a source of inspiration and support for others affected by Parkinson's, promoting greater awareness and understanding of the disease. This new treatment has significantly improved Rebecca's quality of life. The impact of the treatment came within hours and she could lift her leg without any assistance or write. This has given her a new lease of life





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Parkinson's Disease Focused Ultrasound (FUS) Rebecca Crews Terry Crews Tremors

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