Terry Dearsley Murder Investigation Paul Rosser-Davies Charged

Metropolitan Police launch murder probe after Terry Dearsley dies in hospital following October shooting in Woolwich, while Paul Rosser-Davies faces court charges.

Metropolitan Police have officially launched a murder investigation after Terry Dearsley, aged 32, died in a hospital on Wednesday, November 4. He had been shot in the leg and suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident in Woolwich last month.

Shooting Incident Details Frances Street

Police received reports of shots being fired at Frances Street in Woolwich at 8.09pm on Thursday, October 22. Officers arrived at the scene to find a parked car and discovered Mr. Dearsley inside with a gunshot wound.

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First responders immediately provided first aid at the location. They awaited the arrival of London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance before transporting Mr. Dearsley to an East London hospital.

Charges Against Paul Rosser-Davies

Paul Rosser-Davies, aged 48, resides at Brewhouse Road in Greenwich. He was charged on Sunday, November 1, with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

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Mr. Rosser-Davies appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 2. The court remanded him in custody and scheduled his next appearance at The Old Bailey for Monday, November 30.

Terry Dearsley Family Support And Mourning

Following Mr. Dearsley's death on Wednesday, November 4, specially trained officers from the Metropolitan Police were assigned to support his family. The force confirmed that the family is receiving dedicated assistance during this difficult time.

Investigations into the shooting continue as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the events of October 22. Firearms officers and specialist crime detectives remain engaged with the case.

Royal Artillery Barracks Woolwich Context

The shooting occurred near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich. This historic base, which housed the Royal Artillery from 1776 until 2007, currently accommodates up to 700 Royal Regiment men.

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The Ministry of Defence has deemed the site surplus to its requirements. The base is scheduled for closure in 2028 as part of broader military estate reviews.

Police Appeal For Information And Witnesses

A Metropolitan Police spokesman reiterated the timeline, confirming officers found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. The force urges anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Authorities are seeking public assistance to support the ongoing murder investigation and any related inquiries.